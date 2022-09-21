The Reese’s Senior Bowl held its second-ever public ticket launch last Thursday at the game’s offices on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile for the game to be played on Saturday, Feb. 4, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The upcoming game has already held two exclusive ticket pre-sales, the first for its fan base that includes Senior Bowl committee members and recurring ticket purchasers, and the other for University of South Alabama season ticket holders.

In addition, the Senior Bowl is also adding a new first-come/first-serve general admission ticket ($15) in the north end zone of the stadium. The general admission, non-reserved seating will give fans an opportunity to sit near the tunnel where players enter/exit the field, which is traditionally where players hand out swag items like wristbands and gloves after the game.

“Football season is finally here, and we’re excited to roll out our second annual Reese’s Senior Bowl ticket launch,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said. “Our game is fortunate to have such an incredible state-of-the-art, fan-friendly environment like Hancock Whitney Stadium to host the best players in next year’s NFL draft. As is the case every year, the goal is a sellout … Everyone at the Senior Bowl appreciates Mobile’s support and there’s no better way to show the rest of the country how much the game means to our community than to have a full house in front of a national television audience.”

Ticket options and prices include chairback, $55; bench back, $35; bleacher, $18, $25, $40; general admission, $15. Tickets are available at seniorbowl.com/tickets.

Jags’ softball fall slate set

South Alabama softball fans will have eight opportunities to see the Jaguars this fall in the schedule released by the program last Friday. Highlighting the eight-game home slate is a contest at Jaguar Field versus perennial power Florida State in November. The fall schedule gets underway on Friday, Sept. 30, with a game against West Florida. Two weeks later, the Jags are scheduled to take on Wallace State Community College (Oct. 10) before hosting Northwest Florida State (Oct. 19) and Bishop State Community College (Oct. 21) the following week. The Jags will close out the month of October with an afternoon tilt against Coastal Alabama on Oct. 28.

South Alabama will have a pair of tough tests in November as it welcomes the University of Mobile on Nov. 4, Chipola on Nov. 5 and FSU on Nov. 11. The UMobile Rams posted a 52-4 record last season and fell just short of claiming the program’s second NAIA national title, falling in the championship game of the World Series in Columbus, Ga. The Seminoles were also a 50-win team a year ago, as they finished 54-7 and advanced to the Super Regionals for the ninth time in program history, and claimed their 18th Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title.

Here is the complete South Alabama fall softball schedule: Sept. 30 vs. West Florida, 5 p.m.; Oct. 14 vs. Wallace State, 4 p.m.; Oct. 19, Northwest Florida State, 5 p.m.; Oct. 21, Bishop State, 4 p.m.; Oct. 28, Coastal Alabama, 4 p.m.; Nov. 4. UMobile, 4 p.m.; Nov. 5, Chipola, 2 p.m.; and Nov. 11, Florida State, 5 p.m.