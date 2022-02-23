Seedings and first-round matchups of the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been slated, with play beginning Thursday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The University of Mobile is a member of the SSAC, an NAIA-member organization.

In men’s play, Mobile is the No. 5 seed, having finished the season with an overall record of 14-16 and a conference mark of 8-10. Loyola is the top seed, followed in order by Talladega, Faulkner, Stillman, Mobile, Middle Georgia, Dalton State, Blue Mountain, William Carey and Brewton Parker. Mobile plays No. 4 seed Stillman at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. If the Rams win they will play Friday at 3 p.m., and a win Friday would put them in the title game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Mobile lost its final regular-season game to Faulkner 76-64 last Saturday, ending a four-game win streak. Gary Jefferson leads the team with 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds a game. Joshua Williams chips in 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

In women’s play, Mobile is the No. 6 seed. Loyola is again the top seed, followed by Faulkner, Talladega, William Carey, Stillman, Mobile, Brewton Parker, Middle Georgia and Blue Mountain. The Rams, 14-10 overall and 8-8 in the league, play Thursday at 8 p.m. against No. 3 seed Talladega. A win puts them in a 5.p.m. Friday semifinal, and a Friday win would put them in the Saturday title game at 4 p.m. The Rams have lost four of their past six games. Erica Jones averages 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, with Sidney Sims adding 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.