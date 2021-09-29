Millry arrived in Mobile last Friday night with momentum and a spotless 4-0 record in which it had outscored its opponents by a wide margin. Millry left Mobile with its first loss of the year and having scored just 17 points in a 24-17 loss.

The victory by St. Luke’s paved the way for it to be named this week’s Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The Lagniappe Team of the Week banner was presented to the team Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Eric Blackwood represented the MCSO.

St. Luke’s is now 3-2 on the season. The Wildcats’ defense turned in a strong performance, including an interception by Kam Chambers that stopped a late drive by Millry. The Wildcats’ offense did its part as well, getting out to a quick and comfortable lead and holding on for the victory.

B.J. Cooks was responsible for three St. Luke’s touchdowns, running for a 2-yard score and passing for two more — a 2-yarder to Andrew Burchett and a 27-yarder to Michael Miles. Place kicker Jackson Boone added a 21-yard field goal to the Wildcats’ total.

“Going into that game we really hadn’t been tested in the air (passing attack) and we really felt that was one of the best passing teams we were going to see,” St. Luke’s head coach Ronn Lee said. “Their quarterback does a really good job of finding his receivers. We were a little apprehensive, wondering if some of our coverages would be exploited, but our kids stepped up and answered the call. We were excited about that.”

Lee said the Wildcats “still have things we need to work on” but he is encouraged by the hard work in preparations and the effort exerted on the field by his players.

“I think (the win) is big,” Lee continued. “At the midseason point you need something to push you on for the next five weeks and this is something that we can use to move on as we try to do well in our region.”

St. Luke’s plays in Class 2A, Region 1. The Wildcats have another home game this week against region foe Greene County. The Wildcats are 2-1 in region games, placing them in third place in the region standings heading into this week, behind Clarke County (3-0 in region, 4-1 overall) and Leroy (2-0 in region, 4-1 overall). Greene County is 0-3 in region play and 1-5 overall.