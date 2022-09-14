Photo | Facebook

Lexi Garside of St. Luke’s is one of several volleyball players from the Lagniappe coverage area whose recent performances were highlighted by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

Garside dished out 177 assists and had 31 digs over seven games in recent play by the Wildcats. She is just one of several local players to be honored.

Also selected by the AHSAA for recognition were:

Macey Moore, Gulf Shores: She produced a whopping 267 assists in six matches for the Dolphins, averaging 44.5 assists per match. She also contributed 16 blocks, 25 digs and 12 service aces during the six-game run.

Haley Patterson, St. Luke’s: Garside’s teammate also had a solid week of play as she produced 86 kills in the seven-match string. She added 53 digs and three aces to her performances as well.

Alexis Belarmino, Spanish Fort: Belarmino produced 197 assists in eight matches, while also providing 51 digs and four service aces.

Emma Moore, McGill-Toolen: Moore was a blocking machine in recent play as she collected 22 blocks over a seven-match period for the Dirty Dozen. Her play came in McGill-Toolen’s appearance in the 80-team Nike Tournament of Champions in Tampa, Fla. The Yellow Jackets placed 20th in the event.

Lily Zlab, Gulf Shores: Zlab was busy in recent games for the Dolphins, offering 86 kills and 18 blocked shots in Gulf Shores’ appearance in the recent Labor Day Classic. Gulf Shores posted a 5-1 record in the tournament.

Cammie Waite, St. Luke’s: The third Wildcats player to be recognized by the AHSAA, Waite provided 92 digs and 10 aces in seven matches.

Blakeley Robbins, Bayside Academy: Robbins had a lot of success with her serves in recent play, scoring 15 aces over nine matches for the Admirals. She also offered 145 assists and 59 digs during that span of games.