The St. Luke’s Wildcats girls’ used a strong fourth quarter of play Monday night to claim a 57-53 victory over Sulligent in the AHSAA Class 2A state semifinals at Legacy Arena of the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center. The win places the Wildcats in the 2A state championship game Friday at 9 a.m. against Pisgah, which will be seeking its fifth consecutive state title. Pisgah, 32-3, defeated Lanett 64-47 in the other 2A semifinal on Monday.

St. Luke’s was led by Iamunique Bowie who had a Stella game, scoring 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor, 1 0f 2 from 3-point range and 9 of 12 at the free throw line. She also produced three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bowie was aided by Chloe Gilmore who scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals and K.K. Robinson who also scored eight points (4-of-6 shooting from the floor), grabbed four rebounds, blocked two shots and had one steal.

The Wildcats, now 21-8 on the season, led 10-7 after the first period but Sulligent came on strong in the second quarter and held a 24-17 lead at halftime. Sulligent was still in front at the end off the third period 38-36. St. Luke’s outscored Sulligent 21-15 in the final period, including an 11-6 edge in the final 5:05 of play, erasing a 47-46 Sulligent lead.

Sulligent, which ends the season with a 21-2 record, was led by Jayla Evans with 16 points and five rebounds, Breanna Egger with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Laura Leigh Wheeler with 12 points and 11 rebounds.