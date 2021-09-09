The St. Michael football team had a couple of designations on Wednesday. In the morning, the Cardinals discovered they had claimed a spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A football poll for the first time in school history. Later that afternoon, the Cardinals were presented the Lagniappe Team of the Week banner for their upset victory over then-No. 8-ranked Jackson last Thursday.

Head coach Philip Rivers and his players accepted the Team of the Week banner prior to a walk-through practice Wednesday afternoon for this week’s game against No. 9-ranked Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. St. Michael, on the heels of its 24-21 win over Jackson and its 2-0 start to the season, is ranked No. 10 in the ASWA Class 4A poll. The game against Williamson is a 4A, Region 1 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The Jackson win marked the first time in school history the Cardinals have posted back-to-back victories.

The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s office.