The St. Michael football team, in its second year with Philip Rivers as head coach, heads to Rivers’ alma mater this week for a preseason football game at Athens High School. The game does not count toward the Cardinals’ regular season, but will serve as a warm-up for the upcoming season, which begins in earnest for St. Michael next Thursday, Aug. 18, at Fairhope Municipal Stadium against Gulf Shores. The Cardinals, in Rivers’ first season leading the program, posted its best-ever record at 6-3. They just missed qualifying for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoffs for the first time in school history and the six wins more than doubled the program’s previous all-time win total. As a highly recruited senior high school player at Athens High, Rivers played for his father, Steve, who posted a record of 40-9 in his four seasons as head coach there, including a 9-3 mark in Philip’s senior season. Rivers would go from Athens to play quarterback at North Carolina State, where he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year as a senior. He later was signed by the San Diego Chargers where he played 16 of his 17 seasons in the NFL. His final pro season was with the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals will face a Class 6A Athens team that posted a 4-6 record last season and is coached by Cody Gross, a former NCAA Division II national champion at North Alabama. This will be just the sixth season of football for St. Michael. Kickoff for Friday’s game is 6 p.m.

Jags’ Luter makes A-A team

South Alabama senior cornerback Darrell Luter, Jr. was named to his second preseason All-America team this week, earning second-team honors on the Pro Football Network (PFN) All-American team. He returns after a stellar junior season in which he earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, while also three All-America accolades. He led South Alabama with four interceptions and 10 other passes defended, finishing second in the conference in interceptions and leading the Sun Belt in passes defended per game. He ended the year third in the nation in passes defended per game and was seventh in interceptions per game, while recording the second-highest interception total in school history and the most recorded by a Jaguar since the program moved to FBS in 2012. The senior has already been named preseason All-Sun Belt, fourth-team Athlon All-American and has been named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Award and the Bednarik Award. He is joined on the second team by Jadon Canady (Tulane) and Cam Smith (South Carolina), while the first team consists of Clark Phillips III (Utah), Kelee Ringo (Georgia) and Denzel Burke (Ohio State). The PFN College Football All-Americans are selected by a team of national analysts and college football local evaluators and NFL Draft scouts. The PFN All-American lists consider not only what a player has accomplished to date but also look toward what can be expected based on the growth of the athlete’s career.



Bryant stages fundraiser

The Alma Bryant football team will sponsor its annual Wingfest fundraiser at the school on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-7 p.m. The fundraiser is a chicken wing competition featuring 12 teams. Tickets for the competition are $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the competition. Those attending will receive tickets that allow them to try one wing from each of the competitors, then give the team they believe cooked the best wings their ticket, which will be used in determining the champion. There will also be several other activities at the event, including a bouncy house for kids and live music. Contact anyone with the school to purchase advance tickets or call the school at 251-824-3213.



Jags win two in Bahamas

The South Alabama men’s basketball team finished up its exhibition trip to the Bahamas, winning two of its three games in the Summer of Thunder competition at the Sir Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium last week. In their first matchup on Sunday, the Jaguars dropped a close game against Raw Talent Elite, 66-65. Isaiah Moore led the team with 14 points and seven assists. The second game saw the Jags bounce back with a 117-90 win over the Caro Contractors Pirates, with three players scoring 20-plus points. The Jags also won the third game, 106-79, over the Discount Distributors.