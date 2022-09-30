St. Michael outlasted Orange Beach Thursday night in Fairhope for a 49-41 victory over Class 4A, Region 1 foe Orange Beach in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Across the bay, Murphy won a battle of previously winless teams as it scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to emerge with a 47-20 win over Robertsdale in a Class 6A, Region 1 game at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.
Those were the only two prep football games played Thursday night involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area.
St. Michael improved its record to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Class 4A, Region 1 play, while Orange Beach fell to 4-2 and 2-2. Murphy, with its first win of the season, improved to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in Class 6A, Region 1 games. Robertsdale is still seeking its first win of the year. It fell to 0-6 and 0-5.
Here is a look at Friday night’s schedule of games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Alma Bryant at Baker
Baldwin Co. at McGill-Toolen
Bayside Acad. at T.R. Miller
B.C. Rain at Citronelle
Blount at Saraland
Chickasaw at Clarke Co.
Cottage Hill at W.S. Neal
Davidson at MGM
Faith Acad. vs. Vigor (at Blount)
Foley at Fairhope
Francis Marion at St. Luke’s
Gulf Shores vs. Williamson (at Ladd)
Mobile Chr. at Hillcrest-Evergreen
Satsuma at Wilcox Central
Spanish Fort at St. Paul’s
UMS-Wright at Elberta
