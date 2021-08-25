If the remaining weeks of prep football are going to be anything like the first week then this prognostication thing is going to be no fun at all. Look at all the ranked teams that were defeated in the first week. Check out the other upsets and close games.

Yes, of course, that’s football, I get it. But when you are taking on the task of predicting the outcome of games, well, that particular bit of knowledge is of no help whatsoever. I feel a little like a weatherman (or weatherwoman); I have some information to share with you that I think is going to happen, and I can give you a number of reasons for suggesting such an outcome, but in the end, hey, it’s just a glorified guess.

As such, some of my picks from a week ago were all wet. Some of the games, too, for that matter.

Yet here we are again, giving it the ol’ college try. I was 10-5 last week, which is better than I should have expected considering the unexpected losses. And with that, here are this week’s prep picks:

McIntosh at St. Michael: I have been impressed with what Philip Rivers is doing at St. Michael and there’s little doubt he is having a positive influence on the Cardinals’ football program. Will that translate into wins? The guess here is yes, and I think that begins this week. McIntosh is a school that has its share of athletes and the program has had its moments in football. Just not this week. The pick: St. Michael.

Saraland at Hewitt-Trussville: The Spartans are younger in some spots than has been the case in previous seasons and the team had a difficult season-opener at Theodore, which it lost. Hewitt-Trussville beat the defending Class 6A state champion Pinson Valley by 22 points last week. The schedule, at least early in the season, is not favorable for the Spartans, taking on a pair of Class 7A teams. The pick: Hewitt-Trussville.

Williamson at Faith Academy: Williamson came out of the gate on fire against LeFlore last week and new head coach Melvin Pete Jr. got his first victory at the school in a big way. On Friday, Faith Academy made some costly mistakes in its punt game and the Rams lost a tough, one-point decision to Andalusia. Shemar James returned to the Rams but didn’t start. That won’t be the case this week as Faith will find a way to get the ball in his hands more and the Florida commit will probably have a greater impact on defense. But will it be enough? The pick: Williamson.

Chickasaw at St. Luke’s: Both of these teams were off for the opening week of games, though Chickasaw did play a jamboree game at Satsuma that went in the Chieftains’ favor. St. Luke’s has some key vacancies to fill in its starting lineup but has some talent. The Chieftains have a solid roster this season and are expecting a better record this season than last year’s mark. St. Luke’s wants to make the playoffs again this year, but actually get to take part this time around. The pick: Chickasaw.

Spanish Fort at St. Paul’s: Many were surprised the Saints of St. Paul’s lost their opening game. After all, the Saints rolled to a perfect season a year ago and won the Class 5A state championship. Spanish Fort also reached the state title game a year ago — actually the past two seasons — but the Toros finished as the state runner-up both times. These are two solid programs that boast their share (and then some at times) of talent. This is the Lagniappe Game of the Week for good reason. St. Paul’s doesn’t want to start the year 0-2 and Spanish Fort is looking to build momentum for another state title run. The pick: Spanish Fort.

Mobile Christian at UMS-Wright: This should prove to be quite the game. Mobile Christian is opening its season and UMS is looking to get back on track after last week’s loss at Baker. The Bulldogs have always seemed to be able to bounce back from a loss, at least on those rare times when they have lost games in recent seasons. Mobile Christian has built a solid program too and the Leopards have some talent on the roster. The pick: Mobile Christian.

Other games: Foley over Murphy, Andalusia over Fairhope, Gulf Shores over Brookwood, Daphne over Davidson, Robertsdale over Elberta, Vigor over Hillcrest-Evergreen, Bayside Academy over Houston Academy, Blount over Greenville, Alma Bryant over MGM, Orange Beach over Fruitdale, Citronelle over Satsuma, Theodore over Baker.