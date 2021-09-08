Photo | Scott Donaldson

Much of the attention for the St. Michael football program this season has been centered on head coach Philip Rivers, the 17-year NFL veteran quarterback who is in his first season as the Cardinals’ head coach. That’s to be expected.

The attention now has turned to the team as St. Michael has started its season 2-0, including last week’s upset victory at Fairhope Municipal Stadium of then-No. 8-ranked Jackson. Not only did the victory give the Cardinals a 2-0 start to the year, but the victory over Jackson represented the first-ever region win by the Cardinals in the program’s brief history.

For those reasons, St. Michael has been selected as the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cardinals’ first win of the year, a 49-0 slamming of Class 1A McIntosh, was not surprising. But when they bounced back the following week to defeat Jackson, a perennial powerhouse, it represented the taking of a couple of steps forward for the St. Michael football program, which had an all-time record of 5-25 heading into this season.

St. Michael had never won more than two games in a season and it has already matched that total just two games into this season. Also, the Cardinals have won back-to-back games for the first time in school history.

The team looks to break other records this Thursday night when it faces Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 7 p.m. If the Cardinals win it will give them the most wins in a season and place them at 2-0 in Class 4A, Region 1 play, the wins coming against two of the teams most consider contenders for the region championship.

“We have some really good athletes,” Rivers said following his team’s victory over Jackson. “We came out and refused to kick deep to them because they had too much speed and we didn’t want them running one back on us like last year. It’s just a great win for these kids. I’m just so proud of them.”

Sophomore quarterback Josh Murphy led the way for the Cardinals in the win. He threw for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Our coaches put us in good positions and give us what we need to win,” Murphy said. “The receivers were great tonight and really helped me out a couple of times when I had to get out of the pocket. But the offensive line was the key. They were awesome all night long. I think I only got sacked, what, one time, right? And the defense also played lights out.”

In the celebration of the victory, Rivers sustained a slight cut on his nose. He seemed completely unbothered by it, choosing instead to keep the attention on his players for the victory.