St Michaels Head Coach Philip Rivers

Photo | Mike Kittrell

A second week of prep football games brings with it another set of circumstances and interesting situations. Several teams in the area, some of them unexpected, will be looking to bounce back from an opening-week loss, while others hope to keep their momentum or are just starting play this week. Here are some things to look for this week:

Rivers’ debut: Perhaps no other head coach making his debut at a school — and in this case, in the profession — has garnered greater attention than Philip Rivers at St. Michael. The 17-year NFL veteran who ranks in the Top 5 all-time in career passing yards and touchdowns, will direct the Cardinals in their first game of the school’s fifth football season ever. He made an unofficial debut in a spring game at Alma Bryant back in May and has been learning on the job as he follows in his father’s footsteps as a high school head coach. This is also Rivers’ first season as a high school coach ever, so the situation is new to say the least. St. Michael is 5-25 all-time entering Thursday night’s game against McIntosh at Fairhope Municipal Stadium.

Bounce back week: In a rarity, to be sure, perennial powers UMS-Wright, St. Paul’s, Saraland, McGill-Toolen and Blount enter this week coming off a season-opening loss. How will the teams respond? McGill-Toolen must wait another week to answer that question as the Yellow Jackets are off this week. They play Saraland at home on Sept. 3. UMS-Wright is at home against Mobile Christian, Spanish Fort visits St. Paul’s, Saraland is at Hewitt-Trussville and Greenville is at Blount. These are not easy bounce-back game opponents. Mobile Christian is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, Hewitt-Trussville topped defending Class 5A state champion Pinson Valley by 22 points last week, Spanish Fort looked strong in a win over Fairhope and even had a couple of key players missing and Greenville opened with a 10-8 victory over Hillcrest-Evergreen, which was ranked No. 4 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A preseason poll.

Getting started: St. Michael isn’t the only team that is opening its season this week. Mobile Christian, ranked No. 8 in the ASWA Class 4A preseason poll, travels to UMS-Wright, which was ranked No. 8 in the ASWA Class 5A preseason poll before losing to Class 7A Baker last Friday night, for its season opener. Chickasaw, which opens its second season under the direction of head coach Ryan Little, travels to St. Luke’s, led by head coach Ronn Lee, who hasn’t cut his hair since the Wildcats were forced to miss the playoffs last season because of COVID-19 issues that required the team to forfeit. Satsuma is set to open its season at Citronelle, another team that was off last week. Daphne was scheduled to play last Saturday in Montgomery Against Robert E. Lee, but the game was canceled when a Lee player died after suffering from a heatstroke the previous week. The Trojans will play at home against Davidson, which will also be opening its season.

New coaches: There are eight new head coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area — Rivers at St. Michael, Bart Sessions at Alma Bryant, Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores, Shon Burney at LeFlore, Dedrick Sumpter at Blount, Melvin Pete Jr. at Williamson, Bobby Parrish at Cottage Hill and Norman Joseph at McGill-Toolen. The new coaches picked up wins in four games, while three new coaches took season-opening losses. Rivers’ St. Michael team did not play in the first week of games. Hudspeth, Sessions, Pete and Parrish picked up the victories, while Joseph, Burney and Sumpter took the losses. As for coaches in their second season at their current spots — Scott Rials at Baldwin County, Ryan Little at Chickasaw, Chase Smith at Orange Beach, John McKenzie at Vigor, Nathan McDaniel at Elberta and Deric Scott at Foley — those coaches picked up four victories, one suffered a loss and the other will play the first game of the season this week. Rials, Scott, McKenzie and Smith all picked up wins to start the year while McDaniel’s team picked up a loss and Little’s team opens the season this week. That means of the 14 new head coaches from the past two seasons, eight came away with wins, two are awaiting their first game and four suffered opening game losses.

Respect: Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon has a solid player at quarterback this season in junior Brendon Byrd, and he said he was pleased with Byrd’s play in the Toros’ 21-10 victory over Fairhope on the Toros’ home field last Thursday night. Byrd was 10 of 18 passing for 123 yards and directed the Spanish Fort offense well, especially in the second half when the Toros put the game away. But Blackmon also had high praise for Fairhope junior quarterback Caden Creel, who was making his first start, taking over as the Pirates’ offensive leader from Duke signee Riley Leonard. Blackmon said of Creel, “Boy, he’s a competitor. … You’ve got to love to coach that kid because you could tell in the way he plays it means so much to him. I just like watching him play. He’s a great competitor.” Creel was 8 of 16 passing for 134 yards but suffered two interceptions. He also ran the ball 22 times, often trying to get away from the Spanish Fort rush, picking up another 68 yards. Fairhope head coach Tim Carter echoed Blackmon’s comments. “He’s a tough kid,” Carter said. “He’s going to get better and better. … I never doubted that. He’s a playmaker.”