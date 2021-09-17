St. Michael returned to its winning ways Thursday night against Escambia County, claiming a 44-12 victory over the Blue Devils in a Class 4A, Region 1 game at McGill-Toolen’s Archbishop Lipscomb Field. The Cardinals rolled out to a 30-0 halftime advantage and 44-0 lead before Escambia County managed to scored a pair of touchdowns late in the third quarter.

It was a good bounce-back win for the Cardinals who lost a close 26-23 Region 1 game to Williamson last week. The victory places St. Michael at 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in region play. It’s the most wins in a season ever for the Cardinals, who have scored 140 points in their first four games; they scored only 111 all season a year ago in going 2-7. The two region wins are also the first two region victories in school history.

“I think if you had told us March 8 when I first got here and got started this season that we would be 3-1 right now we’d be fired up,” St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers said. “We’d have wondered, ‘Which one did we lose? And could we have gotten that one, too?’

“This was our best week of practice. This is the most focused we’ve been pregame. The guys had a little different look to them,” Rivers added of his teams approach to the game, coming off the loss to Williamson.

Quarterback Josh Murphy threw for a pair of touchdowns to Micah Farrell and running back Bray Sexton had a pair of scores. Ezra Sexton had a short rushing touchdown and a 40-yard field goal. The Cardinals were in charge from the start and never allowed Escambia County, now 0-4 overall and 0-2 in region games, to gain any momentum.

“This team beat us 13-9 last year. … It’s good to win in the region,” Rivers said. “… We got a little sloppy (in the second half).”

Green scored on a 2-yard run and Murphy hit a wide open Farrell with a 53-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. In the second period, Sexton scored on a 3-yard run, Murphy threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Farrell after a Justin Helper interception and Sexton nailed a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the half for the 30-0 lead.

Green ripped off a 26-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Max Wilson scooped up a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to give St, Michael the 44-0 lead. Escambia County scored on a 43-yard run by James Whatley and a Pick 6 interception return.

St. Michael will play its first Friday night game of the year next week when it hosts Elberta at Fairhope Municipal Stadium in a non-region game. Escambia County will play Monroe County at home. That too is a non-region matchup.

Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29: In a battle of previously winless teams, the Satsuma Gators scored 17 points in quick succession from late in the third period through the fourth quarter to overcome a 29-20 deficit and collect their first win of the year, topping the Rattlers. The Gators are now 1-3 overall and 1-2 in Class 5A, Region 1 play. LeFlore fell to 0-4 and 0-3 with the loss.

LeFlore had a chance late to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion and ended the game deep in Satsuma territory, but could not get the score.

The game marked the first time this season LeFlore has scored any points. The Rattlers have been outscored 178-29 so far, being shut out in their first three games. Satsuma has had its woes as well. The Gators have been outscored 128-63.

Satsuma will be at home against Robertsdale next Friday, while LeFlore visits Cottage Hill Christian. Both are non-region games.