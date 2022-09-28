After a months-long search, St. Paul’s Episcopal School announced they have selected a new head of school. While the search consisted of multiple candidates, the ultimate decision came from within the school.

Scott McDonald, P.h.D., was unanimously voted in by the St. Paul’s Board of Trustees as the next Head of School and the hiring was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The decision came after the board conducted a survey of faculty members while also gathering feedback from the community.

McDonald is currently serving as the facility’s Assistant Head of School.

“Scott has accepted the position and already begun working with Blair Fisher on a transition plan along with identifying a new assistant head of school,” a statement reads. “The board feels especially fortunate for the opportunity to fill this position internally. It’s a wonderful reminder of the exceptional talent at our school. We are excited to see that talent be cultivated further with Scott’s leadership.”

Fisher is the current Head of School for St. Paul’s.

McDonald has been with St. Paul’s since 1999 when he was hired as a middle school teacher. Over the years, McDonald has held multiple positions within the school including middle school athletic director, assistant varsity baseball and football coach, middle school director, intermediate school director, as well as his current aforementioned position.

McDonald received his Ph.D. in instructional design and development in 2007.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the next Head of School at St. Paul’s Episcopal School,” McDonald said in a statement. “In the year of our 75th birthday, we have strong enrollment, a beautiful and inviting campus, and an outstanding faculty and staff.”

Despite not taking over until June 2023, McDonald already has a vision for how he wants the school to operate in the future.

“Looking forward, my hope is to continually find ways to improve our student-centered experience, develop and uplift our faculty and staff, support families throughout this journey, and further engage our incredibly talented alumni base,” McDonald said in the statement.





