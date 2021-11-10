Photo | Mike Kittrell

Pike Road has been the top-rated team in Class 5A football for most of the season and the reasons for that ranking — and the Patriots are 10-0 and have several high-ranking college prospects on the roster — are numerous. Some believe the state championship is theirs to lose.

But this week Pike Road faces a team that, while its record is not as attention-getting as the Patriots’ won-lost mark, will not be intimidated by the opponent nor the situation.

St. Paul’s is the defending Class 5A state champion and has won its share of state crowns in recent seasons. As such, the Saints know a thing or two about the playoffs and what to expect. That adds something to the matchup and it’s why it has been selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week.

Pike Road has outscored its opponents 495-111 and almost half of the points it has surrendered for the year came in a season-opening victory over Class 6A McGill-Toolen in a 76-51 decision. In the Patriots’ past six games they have allowed just 39 points and claimed three shutouts, with 27 of those points coming in one game. The Pike Road offense has scored 293 points over those six games.

“I think they are very explosive and that’s the thing that gets your attention more than anything,” St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask said. “You know, you may get them for a five- or six-yard loss and the next thing you know they’ve gone 70 yards on you. For us to have a chance, and I think we have a chance, we have to contain the big play. If we contain the big play and we move the ball on offense, which I think we can, then we have a chanceto win.”

The Saints enter the game with an 8-3 record and a sevengame win streak. They have outscored their opponents 279-160, but played a difficult schedule, including higher classification teams, to start the year.

Pike Road defeated Holtville 37-0 in its first-round game, while St. Paul’s beat Selma 36-0.

Mask said while Pike Road may be the favored team, his team has the added experience of recent playoff success on its side.

“I think that’s a plus,” he said. “We obviously have a lot of kids that have played a lot of football. And they have been in big situations all across the state and I don’t think the game will be too big for us. That’s important to us. (Pike Road has) had some success in the playoffs and they have a lot of talent this year. But I think (past success in the postseason) is a factor in our behalf.”

In preparing for the second-round game, to be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Pike Road, Mask said he wants to see from his team what it has provided most of the season.

“Just compete at practice; just pay attention and compete,” he said. “I know we’ve got a winning mindset; I’m not worried about us having a winning mindset. Our kids know how to win. I know our kids will play hard and they’ll give the best they’ve got, and if that’s good enough we’ll play another week.”