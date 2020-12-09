Bestor McFadden took a look around Bryant-Denny Stadium, soaking up the moment for a bit before stepping into the huddle. The faces of his teammates gathered around him were all decorated with grins — not smiles, mind you, but grins. Big grins.

Only a few seconds remained to be played and St. Paul’s had the lead and the football. Soon, the Saints would have their hands on that Blue Map trophy.

McFadden, the Saints’ quarterback, looked at his teammates and called the next play, the game’s final play.

“I just said, ‘Victory formation on one, on one,’’’ McFadden recalled saying to his teammates. “That’s the best play in football.”

He took the snap, stepped back and took a knee. And then the celebration began.

“It was amazing,” McFadden said. “We had some seniors on the team who hadn’t gotten to get on the field yet and they got to come out and take a knee with us, so it was very special.”

The St. Paul’s Saints were champions of AHSAA Class 5A football once again, defeating Pleasant Grove 29-21 at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium last Thursday night. After two seasons in Class 6A, the Saints returned to Class 5A where they had won the state title three times in a four-year stretch (2014, 2015, 2017) before being bumped up a classification.

In their return to 5A supremacy, the Saints rolled out a 15-0 record, winning close games along the way, including come-from-behind victories as was the case against Pleasant Grove, which led 21-10 three plays into the third period.

“This is an emotional game, and what’s going through my mind is I’ve got some kids that refused to lose and found a way to win,” head coach Steve Mask said in a TV interview immediately after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. Every coach says that, but our kids know how to win; by God, they know how to win.”

Mask, who picked up his fourth state crown at St. Paul’s in the victory, as well as his 202nd career win and 102nd win at St. Paul’s, continued his praise for his team at the postgame press conference.

“No disrespect to any team before us — they’ve all been really, really good — but I thought this might be one of the greatest teams St. Paul’s has ever had based on the circumstances they had to deal with,” Mask said. “No disrespect to anybody at St. Paul’s — we’ve had a lot of great teams and a lot of great players — but I think when they look back 10 years from now, this group of seniors will say, ‘Look what we did in a season when a lot of people said we wouldn’t even play.’

“I think that says a lot about these seniors. The kids will tell you, we waited for the shoe to drop every week, week to week. So from a mental standpoint, it was tough on these guys who are seniors. They did not want to lose their senior year. They got tired of me saying, ‘Guys, stay away from everybody.’ We went from having a get-back coach on the sidelines to a spread-out coach.

“All the credit in the world goes to this senior class. They did things last spring on their own, they got together and worked together and worked hard, and I cannot ever be more proud of a group of kids than I am of this group right here.”

St. Paul’s took the early 7-0 lead on a McFadden 57-yard pass play to Will Passeau, the game’s Most Valuable Player. But Pleasant Grove responded with a tying touchdown. The Saints got a 29-yard field goal from Grayson Myles to move in front 10-7, still in the first period, but Pleasant Grove got a late second-quarter touchdown after stopping St. Paul’s on an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion try and led 14-10 at the half.

Three plays into the second half, Pleasant Grove connected on a 76-yard pass play to move in front 21-10. Momentum had definitely swung in Pleasant Grove’s favor.

“We’d been down before and I know our guys have enough fight in them. It’s going to be a four-quarter game no matter how we’re playing,” McFadden said of the team’s mood when Pleasant Grove took the 11-point lead. “Obviously, when they scored that touchdown it hurts a little but we got back out there and I knew after we pushed down [the field] and got that first touchdown in the second half that we were going to be alright.”

Mask said, “We felt like going into the game the three keys for us were I liked our mental toughness, I liked our physical toughness and I liked the makeup of the team. We never lost sight of that. Yeah, we wanted to get them three and out on the first series in the second half, but they scored. I think ordinary kids might have said, ‘We can’t win.’ But our kids said, ‘Hey, we’ve done it all year and we’ll do it again,’ and that’s what happened.”

The Saints responded with a 14-play drive that resulted in a one-yard scoring run by Javonte Graves-Billups. Myles’ PAT made it 21-17 with 5:06 left in the third quarter. The next play would turn the game in the Saints’ favor.

Myles executed a perfect onside kick, which was recovered by Hayden O’Dell. It led to a 23-yard Myles field goal that left St. Paul’s trailing 21-20 but shifted the momentum in the Saints’ favor.

“I don’t think there’s any question that was the turning point in the game,” Mask said. “I made a mistake in the first half when we punted it on the 50. I think we probably could have made a first down. That comes back on me. In the second half, we thought we could do it, and we felt like the reward was greater than the risk, and it worked out for us.”

Later, Mask said, “We had noticed earlier in the game that if we called it we would have a chance. I felt that was the time to do it. The momentum had shifted a little bit back to us and I felt like it was almost like what Tubby, the ole Riverboat Gambler [former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville], used to say, sometimes you just have to pull that string. We decided to pull the string, and it worked out.

“From a timing standpoint it couldn’t have gone better, and the kids executed it perfectly. Everybody did what they were supposed to do on it, and you could not have drawn it up any better. We ended up only getting three points out of it but it flipped the field position … It came at the right time.”

McFadden said the players supported the onside kick call.

“We did know it was coming,” he said. “As soon as we got off the field we heard people saying, ‘surprise onside,’ but we just wanted to act like everything was normal. We went and sat down like we always do and then we heard everybody yelling and we knew that we had the ball.”

After the Myles field goal, Blake Nelson intercepted a Pleasant Grove pass that led to another McFadden-to-Passeau TD throw, this one covering 39 yards on a fourth-and-two play. The Saints moved in front 26-21. Trey Parker later caused a Pleasant Grove fumble that was recovered by Tray Nunn and that led to another Myles field goal, this one covering 29 yards, for the game’s final points.

“We didn’t change a lot [at halftime]; we just talked about we just needed one play,” Mask said. “And once we make that play to make the next play. Several things happen on an 11-play drive … They’re up 11 but our guys never quit. We had a good team, and they had a good team. We just wanted to get back to what we do, which is running the football, play soundly on defense and the kicking game, and consequently, that’s what we did.”

Mask is now 4-0 in state championship games as a head coach. He held nothing back in the win over Pleasant Grove, the Saints going five of seven on fourth-down conversion attempts. They were four of four in the red zone, but perhaps most impressive was the time of possession which they dominated, especially in the second half. St. Paul’s had the football for 19:52 of the second half, leaving Pleasant Grove with the ball for just 4:08 of the final two periods. For the game, St, Paul’s led the stat 33:53-17:07.

“It’s an unforgettable experience,” McFadden said of winning the state title. “Everything from the chapel experience on Wednesday before we leave and even the bus ride up there. Then the game itself. It’s just an unreal experience. I’m glad I got to enjoy it twice in my high school career. It was awesome. We’ve played in some big games this year but definitely nothing quite like that. It was a great way to cap off the senior year.

“We didn’t really have a star. Most of these teams, you’ll see four- or five-star guys who go on to play in the SEC. We’ve got some good players and some players who are going to play in college, but nobody thinks they are better than anyone else. Everybody plays together and plays as one team. Coach Mask’s saying all year long has been, ‘together.’ If we play together we can beat just about anybody.”

Standing on the sidelines, waiting for those final seconds to tick off the scoreboard clock, Mask said the emotions of the game and the season came forward.

“It’s very surreal,” he said of the moment. “The whole season sort of flashes before your eyes and in your mind a little bit and you say to yourself, ‘We did it.’ The first thing that came to my mind at that time was we did it, and it’s very emotional still. I told the kids after the game and before the game, that we’ve had ours, and I was very happy to see them get theirs.

“And the way that they did it, coming from behind and with all the distractions and all the changes that had to be made since May from a chemistry standpoint and team bonding, things that we just weren’t able to do, that’s why I believe this team will go down as one of the greatest teams ever at St. Paul’s. The other four state championship teams didn’t have to go through all the things these kids have had to go through. It may not be one of the most talented teams we’ve ever had, but it’s one of the best teams we’ve ever had.”