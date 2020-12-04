The St. Paul’s Saints made their return to Class 5A competition memorable Thursday night, closing out a perfect 15-0 season with a 29-21 victory over Pleasant Grove to win the state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Saints had won three 5A state crowns in a four-year span (2014, 2015, 2017) when they were bumped up to Class 6A for two seasons. They returned to 5A this year and returned to the top spot in the classification.

Head coach Steve Mask, who won his 200th career game two weeks ago, which was also his 100th victory at St. Paul’s, is now 4-0 in state championship games at St. Paul’s.

The victory over Pleasant Grove did not come easily, but the Saints dominated the second half with an aggressive approach and style of play that led to the victory. Pleasant Grove, which reached the 5A title game for the second straight year, led 14-10 at halftime and with a 76-yard scoring pass on the third play from scrimmage in the second half claimed a 21-10 lead. The Spartans would not score again.

St. Paul’s used a 1-yard scoring run by Javonte Graves-Billips to cap a 14-play drive and trim the Pleasant Grove lead to 21-17, then executed a perfect onside kick to reclaim possession, leading to a 23-yard Grayson Myles field goal, placing the score at 21-20.

An interception gave the ball back to St. Paul’s, which parlayed the turnover into a 39-yard scoring pass from quarterback Bestor McFadden to title game Most Valuable Player Will Passeau, who made a move to freeze the defender then outran the defense to the end zone. It was his second TD catch of the game, having had a 57-yard scoring reception to start the game 7-0 in the Saints’ favor in the first period.

After the McFadden-to-Passeau TD throw in the fourth period, St. Paul’s recovered a fumble when Trey Parker knocked the ball loose and Tray Nunn recovered. That led to a Myles 29-yard field goal that put the score at 29-21 with 5:47 to play.

McFadden threw for 135 yards and two scores, while Jaylen Sulton rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries and Graves-Billips added 83 yards and a score on 32 carries. Passeau caught six passes for 111 yards and his two scores, while Graves-Billips had two catches for 16 yards.