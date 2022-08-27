Based on the intensity on the field and the energy generated by a good crowd at Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium, one wouldn’t guess Friday night’s game marked the first-ever meeting on the football field between Old Shell Road neighbors St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen.

And judging by the game itself, future matchups between the schools should likely be considered.

It wasn’t the best-played game of the young season, to be sure, as turnovers and penalties were numerous, but it was an exciting one as St. Paul’s handed head coach — and former McGill-Toolen player and assistant coach — Ham Barnett with his first victory as the Saints’ head coach in a 16-3 decision.

The St. Paul’s defense was solid most of the night, especially late in the game when a trio of sacks ended a late McGill possession and put the Saints’ offense on the McGill 10 yard line where they scored on their first play to put the game away with 92 seconds remaining.

“Awesome win for the program, first time playing McGill,” Barnett said afterward. “It hit me a little bit right before kickoff, about how special this place is to me, and to be able to come in here and get this win means a lot. These kids have played their tails off, and it was a fourth-quarter game again. I’m just proud of them.”

The Saints dropped a 21-14 decision at home to Class 5A No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright last week in the “Battle of Old Shell Road,” and found themselves in another tight game against the Yellow Jackets Friday night in the first Class 6A, Region 1 game for both teams.

“I think we’ll have gut checks every single week in our region,” Barnett said. “We look at our schedule and we know there’s not going to be just an easy win out there. Our kids came out this week and with the rain and having to get off schedule and they just came out competing again for me, so I’m super proud of these boys.”

McGill was its own worst enemy throughout the night, suffering through high snaps from center, penalties and turnovers. The Yellow Jackets took a 3-0 lead in the first period when Henry Green booted a 20-yard field goal. St. Paul’s, which recovered a high snap at the McGill 9 yard line. Unable to produce a touchdown, the Saints settled for a 34-yard Drew Ginsberg field goal, knotting the score at 3-all.

The Saints took the lead with 1:32 left in the first half — the same time left in the game when it would score its second TD — when Christopher Bracy slipped around right end for a 10-yard score. Interestingly, the next TD would also be a 10-yarder. Barnett decided to go for the two-point conversion, but the pass failed, leaving the Saints in front 9-3.

The second half started strangely. St. Paul’s kicked off to McGill but no one with the Yellow Jackets’ return team fielded the kick and St. Paul’s recovered it on the McGill 11. But Matthew Galvin intercepted a pass attempt in the end zone, ending the scoring threat. A couple of plays later, McGill fumbled the ball and it was recovered by St. Paul’s, but on the next play the Saints tried another pass and it too was intercepted, this time by Alex Shamburger. All of that took place within the first 2:19 of the second half.

When the St. Paul’s defense held McGill, forcing a punt, penalties became an issue for the Yellow Jackets. On a third down-and-14 play, McGill was charged with a personal foul penalty, giving the Saints a first down. Next came a third-and-14 play in which defensive holding was called, giving the Saints another first down. A facemask penalty took place on third-and-6, providing another first down. Eventually, the Saints punted, but the punt put McGill deep in its own territory. Three sacks by the St. Paul’s defense, the third on a fourth-and-long play, put the Saints in business at the 10. From there, Drew Williamson scored. The extra-point kick made it 16-3.

“Penalties and turnovers. You’re not going to win, that’s the bottom line,” McGill head coach Norman Joseph said. “We gave it way, way too many times. The kicking game — we don’t field a kick to start the second half. We’ve got a possession and then they end up having possession of the ball both halves at the start. The kick, they did a great job covering it and we didn’t and then the turnovers, penalties, you name it, it was not very pretty.

“We moved the ball, but when you have bad snaps and you just continue to shoot yourself in the foot, and we did that tonight. The defense played great. I’ll tell you what the defense was outstanding. They had a great game.”

Joseph said all the third-down penalties against his team in that St. Paul’s drive were “legitimate calls.”

“We couldn’t get off the field. We had them deep in their territory and we couldn’t get off the field because of penalties and they just continued driving the ball. They just wore us out. We got tired.”

The win improves the St. Paul’s record to 1-1, while McGill fell ot 0-2 on the season. The Saints entertain 2-0 Saraland next Friday while the 0-2 Yellow Jackets are off next week. They play Sept. 9 at home against Robertsdale.