Vigor’s undefeated season came to an end Thursday night as the No. 2-ranked Class 4A Wolves fell to No. 10-ranked Class 5A St. Paul’s 24-20 at Theodore High School. St. Paul’s jumped out to a 10-0 lead but with a couple of touchdowns late, including one after St. Paul’s failed to field a short kickoff which the Wolves recovered, Vigor took a 12-10 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.

A quick touchdown and two-point conversion in the second half put the Wolves in front 20-10, but they wouldn’t score again. In the meantime, the Saints produced two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the second on a short run by Chris Bracy with less than six minutes to play following a muffed punt by Vigor, and St. Paul’s came away with the 24-20 victory.

The win was the sixth consecutive win for the Saints, who carry a 7-3 overall record into the Class 5A state playoffs next week. St. Paul’s, the defending Class 5A state champion, will entertain Selma in the first round. Vigor entered the game 9-0 but now takes a 9-1 mark into next week’s Class 4A state playoffs. The Wolves are set to play West Blocton in Citronelle in the first round.

The St. Paul’s-Vigor game was one of six games played Thursday night involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area.

In other games, Orange Beach, which will be the No. 2 seed from Region 1 in the Class 2A state playoffs next week, ran its overall record to 9-1 on the year with a 35-14 win at McIntosh. The Makos are headed to the playoffs for the first time in school history in this, their second season. They have won six straight.

Fairhope extended its win streak to nine games by beating Murphy 49-18. The Pirates won the Class 7A, Region 1 crown and will play Enterprise in the first round off the playoffs at home next week. Murphy finishes the season at 2-8.

Baldwin County won its fourth straight game in topping winless LeFlore 49-8. BCHS is 7-3 on the year and will travel to No. 4-ranked Helena next week for a first-round Class 6A playoff game. The Rattlers finish the year 0-10.

Chickasaw claimed the second winning season in the school’s eight-year football history by defeating Francis Marion 66-0 on the road. The Chieftains finish the season 6-4.

Cottage Hill Christian slipped past St. Luke’s 17-12, scoring a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to be played in the rivalry game. The win gives Cottage Hill at 3-6 record for the year. St. Luke’s discovered earlier this week it will not be going to the Class 2A playoffs despite originally qualifying to do so. The Alabama High School Athletic Association determined the Wildcats used an ineligible player this season, turning their 5-5 on-the-field record into a 1-9 official record and knocking them out of the postseason for the second consecutive year. Last season, St. Luke’s qualified for the playoffs but had to forfeit its first-round game because of COVID-19 issues.

Here are the scores of Thursday night’s games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

St. Paul’s 24, Vigor 20

Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14

Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0

Fairhope 49, Murphy 18

Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8

Cottage Hill Christian 17, St. Luke’s 12