The St. Paul’s girls claimed the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A state soccer championship while the Bayside Academy boys’ team won the Class 1A-3A boys crown last weekend at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

The St. Paul’s girls won in dramatic fashion, taking a 2-1 victory over Homewood in a shootout following a 1-1 tie in regulation play and two overtimes in which neither team scored. The Saints won the shootout 5-4, with freshman Leah Robinson getting the winning goal and goalie Aerielle Reese, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, collecting nine saves, including the first of the free kicks that provided the difference in the shootout.

Bayside Academy took a 3-0 win over Mars Hill Bible in the boys’ 1A-3A title match. Jackson Delaney, eighth-grader Luke Ferguson and Lochlan Stacey all scored goals for the Admirals. Ferguson was selected as the tournament’s MVP.

St. Paul’s defeated Northridge 3-2 to reach the title match, while Bayside Academy topped St. Luke’s 2-0 to reach the championship match.

McGill-Toolen’s boys reached the title game in Class 7A, losing 2-1 to Homewood. The Yellow Jackets reached the title match with a 3-2 win over Pelham in the semifinals. Davidson reached the title match in Class 7A, losing to Spain Park 2-1. The Warriors defeated Daphne 5-3 in the semifinals.

The Cottage Hill Christian girls’ team lost 3-2 to Trinity Presbyterian in the semifinals of the Class 1A-3A tournament.