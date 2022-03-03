No. 1-ranked Lee-Huntsville got off to a fast start in Wednesday’s AHSAA Class 5A girls semifinal basketball game against St. Paul’s at Legacy Arena in Birmingham and never looked back, claiming a 53-34 victory and a spot in the state championship game Saturday. Lee scored 16 first-period points while allowing the Saints only six. By halftime Lee had built a 32-19 advantage. St. Paul’s, which shot just 33.3 percent from the floor, couldn’t close the gap. Lee led by as many as 24 points in the fourth period.

The win improved Lee’s record to 25-6 on the season and places it in the title game against Guntersville, a 68-60 winner over Charles Henderson of Troy in the other semifinal. The championship game will tip off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

St. Paul’s, which defeated No. 2-ranked UMS-Wright in the Southwest Regional championship game to reach the Final Four, had trouble getting its offense untracked. Only four players scored and one player, Ella Vallas, scored 24 of the team’s 34 points. Vallas, the Most Valuable Player of the regional tournament, also chipped in 12 rebounds the the Saints’ cause. Margaret Myers had four points and two rebounds, Rachel Bell added three points and two rebounds and Tori Passeau had three points and four rebounds.

Je’Nyiah Silas led Lee’s charge with 20 points and six rebounds. Limaya Batimba scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds while Jayla Turner had eight points and three rebounds.

St. Paul’s ends the season with an 18-11 record.