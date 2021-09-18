St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask needed a moment. As his team and its fans celebrated the Saints’ 10-7 victory over No. 5-ranked Faith Academy Friday night at E.E. Delaney Field, Mask stepped toward one of the end zones to be by himself for a few minutes.

The Saints, playing their fifth consecutive ranked teams in as many weeks and stung with a 1-3 record entering the Class 5A, Region 1 matchup with the Rams, had their backs clearly against the wall and knew Friday night’s game would be pivotal as they prepare for the second half of the season.

In a hard-fought, sometimes ugly game that was peppered with bad snaps, fumbles and other mistakes, St. Paul’s did what was necessary to collect the victory and put itself back in the playoff hunt in Region 1.

“It was a really good football game between two pretty good teams, but if there was ever a time where we had to step up and play a real good football game, tonight was probably it,” Mask said. “There was just a lot of pressure on our kids and a lot of pressure on the whole program to be quite honest with you because of what’s happened the last couple of weeks.

“But I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a win than I am this one, and that includes state championship games and everything because of the way we won. We won it with great defense and the offense just refused to lose. I’m just really proud of our kids and my coaching staff. We took a lot of flack and we made some changes. But that bunch in blue believed in what we asked them to do. We were an entirely different team tonight.”

Although it didn’t rain during the game, rainstorms earlier in the day made for sloppy conditions. Both teams looked to the run as the main form of attack and St. Paul’s had a pair of runners — Tyjuan Able and Jaylen Sutton — who were ready for the task. The duo hammered at the Rams’ defensive front all night long, keeping drives alive and picking up tough yards.

Christian Burnette was Faith’s answer to the duo and he had some good moments as well as the teams challenged each other from start to finish.

St. Paul’s scored first on a 35-yard Grayson Myles field goal early in the second period. That’s where the score stood at halftime. In the third period following a fumble recovery at the Rams’ 25, Able had carries of 3, 4 and 8 yards before covering the final 10 yards for a touchdown that put the Saints in front 10-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Faith scored its only touchdown on a 21-yard run by Burnette following a high snap on a punt attempt that lost 29 yards and was recovered at the St. Paul’s 21. On the first play from scrimmage, Burnette burst into the end zone putting the score at 10-7.

Other opportunities were present for both teams and Faith, getting possession of the ball at its own 37 with one minute to play after stuffing a St. Paul’s quarterback sneak on a fourth down and 1 play, clicked off a big pass play and moved into Saints territory at the 22. The final play of the game found the Rams getting close to the end zone but being stopped.

“I thought the offensive line came together and did some good things and (quarterback) John Wallace Holliday played well,” Mask said. “We’ve got two good backs. … I just can’t tell you how proud I am of our kids. It was just a great win for us. This gets us back in the race.

“I still think there’s a lot of good football left in this team and a lot of good football left to play. I wasn’t ready to throw dirt on them, but a lot of people were. This got us back in the race.”

St. Paul’s opened the season losing at Class 6A No. 8 McAdory, then falling to Class 6A No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort. The Saints beat Class 4A Williamson, currently ranked No. 7, then lost a tough game last week in the “Battle of Old Shell Road” rivalry to No. 9-ranked UMS-Wright.

The Saints, the defending Class 5A state champs who were a perfect 15-0 a year ago, jumped back in contention in the Region 1 race with the victory over No. 5-ranked Faith Academy. Things are getting interesting now, especially with St. Paul’s, now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in region play, back in the mix.

Faith Academy falls to 3-2 and 2-1. Both teams are off next week. St. Paul’s returns to action on Friday, Oct. 1 against Satsuma in a region tilt. Faith Academy plays at home in another key region matchup against UMS-Wright on Oct. 1.