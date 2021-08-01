St. Paul’s, coming off a perfect 15-0 season and a state championship in Class 5A football, is picked to repeat as 5A state champion this season by members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association in the organization’s preseason poll, released on Sunday.

Several other schools in the Lagniappe coverage are were also picked as Top 10 teams or teams receiving votes in the preseason poll which ranks the Top 10 in all seven classes of the Alabama High School Athletic Association and for the Alabama Independent School Association.

Faith is picked as the No. 2 team in Class 5A behind the Saints, while UMS-Wright is the No. 8 pick in that classification. In Class 7A, Theodore is picked sixth, with Daphne at No. 7. In Class 6A, Spanish Fort is the No. 2 pick, McGill-Toolen is the No. 7 pick and Saraland received votes but did not reach the Top 10. In Class 4A, Williamson is the No. 5 pick, Mobile Christian is ranked No. 8 and Vigor is No. 9. In Class 3A Bayside Academy received votes.

No local teams are ranked in Class 2A and there are no schools from the Lagniappe coverage are in Class 1A or in the AISA.

Here are the complete rankings for each of the classifications, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

CLASS 7A: 1. Thompson (23), 2. Hoover, 3. Auburn, 4. Hewitt-Trussville, 5. Central-Phenix City, 6. Theodore, 7. Daphne, 8. Austin, 9. James Clemens, 10. Enterprise. Also receiving votes: Oak Mountain.

CLASS 6A: 1. Pinson Valley (21), 2. Spanish Fort, 3. Clay-Chalkville (2), 4. Opelika, 5. Briarwood Christian, 6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 7. McGill-Toolen, 8. Mountain Brook, 9. Eufaula, 10. Oxford. Also receiving votes: Hartselle, Helena, Saraland, Carver-Montgomery, Homewood, Pelham, Ft. Payne.

CLASS 5A: 1. St. Paul’s (23), 2. Faith Acad., 3. Pleasant Grove, 4. Pike Road, 5. Guntersville, 6. Central-Clay Co., 7. Leeds, 8. UMS-Wright, 9. Alexandria, 10. Russellville. Also receiving votes: Andalusia, Tallassee, Center Point, East Limestone, Fairview, Sylacauga.

CLASS 4A: 1. Gordo (16), 2. Handley (7), 3. Madison Acad., 4. American Christian, 5. Williamson, 6. Jacksonville, 7. West Limestone, 8. Mobile Christian, 9. Vigor, 10, Etowah. Also receiving votes: Jackson, St. James, Anniston, Moulton, Deshler, Madison Co., Bibb Co., Brooks, Good Hope.

CLASS 3A: 1. Fyffe (21), 2. Piedmont (2), 3. Catholic-Montgomery, 4. Hillcrest-Evergreen, 5. Montgomery Academy, 6. Slocomb, 7. Plainview. 8. Ohatchee, 9. Flomaton, 10. Opp. Also receiving votes: Bayside Acad., Thomasville, Reeltown, Dadeville, T.R. Miller, Daleville, Oakman, Excel, Southside-Selma.

CLASS 2A: 1. Mars Hill (17), 2. lane (6), 3. Abbeville, 4. Clarke Co., 5. North Sand Mountain, 6. Geneva Co., 7. Spring Garden, 8. Elba, 9. Westbrook Christian, 10. Falkville. Also receiving votes: Red Bay, West End-Walnut Grove, B.B. Comer, J.U. Blacksher.

CLASS 1A: 1. Brantley (19), 2. Sweet Water (1), 3. Pickens Co. (1), 4. Linden (1), 5. Maplesville (1), 6. Decatur Heritage, 7. Millry, 8. McKenzie, 9. Cedar Bluff, 10. Loachapolka. Also receiving votes: Berry, Florala, Winterboro.

AISA: 1. Pike Liberal Arts (21), 2. Glenwood (2), 3. Escambia Acad., 4. Autauga Acad., 5. Chambers Acad., 6. Bessemer Acad., 7. Tuscaloosa Acad., 8. Macon-East, 9. Patrician Acad., 10. Morgan Acad. Also receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian, Sparta Acad., Abbeville Christian Monroe Acad.