It has been a tough start to the season for the St. Paul’s Saints, a different season for the perennial powerhouse to be sure. But there is momentum building, and a big part of that momentum came last Friday night at E.E. Delaney Field.

Needing a win, especially a Class 5A, Region 1 win, the Saints entertained then-No. 5-ranked Faith Academy, led by Florida commit Shemar James, in a region matchup. A loss would have been damaging. Bit on the soggy footing following lots of rain earlier in the day, St. Paul’s held its ground, picking up a 10-7 victory over the Rams.

With the victory, St. Paul’s claimed Lagniappe Team of the Week honors. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The team was presented with its Team of the Week banner Wednesday afternoon at the school’s field house practice field.

“It was a really good football game between two pretty good teams, but if there was ever a time where we had to step up and play a real good football game, tonight was probably it,” St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask said. “There was just a lot of pressure on our kids and a lot of pressure on the whole program to be quite honest with you because of what’s happened the last couple of weeks.