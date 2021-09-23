It has been a tough start to the season for the St. Paul’s Saints, a different season for the perennial powerhouse to be sure. But there is momentum building, and a big part of that momentum came last Friday night at E.E. Delaney Field.
Needing a win, especially a Class 5A, Region 1 win, the Saints entertained then-No. 5-ranked Faith Academy, led by Florida commit Shemar James, in a region matchup. A loss would have been damaging. Bit on the soggy footing following lots of rain earlier in the day, St. Paul’s held its ground, picking up a 10-7 victory over the Rams.
With the victory, St. Paul’s claimed Lagniappe Team of the Week honors. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The team was presented with its Team of the Week banner Wednesday afternoon at the school’s field house practice field.
“It was a really good football game between two pretty good teams, but if there was ever a time where we had to step up and play a real good football game, tonight was probably it,” St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask said. “There was just a lot of pressure on our kids and a lot of pressure on the whole program to be quite honest with you because of what’s happened the last couple of weeks.
“But I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a win than I am this one, and that includes state championship games and everything because of the way we won. We won it with great defense and the offense just refused to lose. I’m just really proud of our kids and my coaching staff. We took a lot of flack and we made some changes. But that bunch in blue believed in what we asked them to do. We were an entirely different team tonight.”
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here