St. Paul’s will play for the Class 5A state title next week and Spanish Fort will take its shot at winning the Class 6A championship in the Super 7 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The teams earned their respective spots in the title game with AHSAA state playoff semifinals victories.

St. Paul’s remained unbeaten on the season, but not without a fight. The Saints defeated Faith Academy 21-20 in overtime on their home field. The win places the Saints’ record at 14-0 and sets up a meeting with Pleasant Grove Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Pleasant Grove, 11-2, defeated Ramsay 35-14 in its semifinals game.

Faith Academy lost only two games all season, both to St. Paul’s. In the regular season meeting between the two teams the Saints claimed a 20-6 win. A missed extra-point kick in overtime was the difference between the teams in Friday’s semifinal.

Spanish Fort topped Saraland 13-7 in the Class 6A semifinal on the Toros’ home field. As with the St. Paul’s-Faith Academy matchup, the Spanish Fort-Saraland game was a rematch from an earlier regular season meeting. And like the Class 5A game, the team that won the regular season matchup came away the winner in the semifinal as well. Spanish Fort defeated the Spartans 24-21 in the regular season.

Saraland ends the year with an 11-3 record. Spanish Fort takes an 11-3 record into Friday’s state title game against 11-2 Pinson Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Interestingly, Pinson Valley won the state championship in 2017 and 2018. It was defeated by Oxford in the state semifinals last season, with Oxford going on to win the state title. Oxford defeated Spanish Fort in the title game last season.