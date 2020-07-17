St. Paul’s Epsicopal School will begin in-person classes Thursday, Aug. 13, along with a virtual learning option and required face coverings for most students, the school confirmed in a letter to students and parents released Friday.

In the letter, Head of School N. Blair Fisher wrote that reopening is “what’s right for our students, our community and our school.”

Under the school’s reopening guidelines, “Saints Start Strong,” face coverings will be required for students in fourth grade and above. Students in pre-kindergarten to third grade will not be required to wear them, as it’s not “developmentally appropriate,” but those students will be contained in self-contained “pods” with no intermixing with other classes.

The school will provide virtual learning options for families under quarantine and students under elevated risk of COVID-19 infection. On-campus learning will continue at St. Paul’s absent a shelter-in-place or shutdown directive from the government. If a shut-down is enacted, the school will switch immediately to an “enhanced remote learning” scenario.

Large school gatherings including chapels, assemblies and performances will be modified to “mitigate risk.” Extracurricular activities will be “evaluated on a case-by-case basis” but those that can be done safely will continue.

When it comes to lunch, lower school students will eat in their designated rooms, while upper school students will be more spread out as more lunch waves will occur and outdoor seating will be made available.

There will also be hand sanitizing stations installed throughout campus and cleaning regimens will be “greatly increased.”

The school cannot afford to reduce tuition this year, but fees for any services not provided will be rebated. Tuition assistance funding will also be extended for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.