Despite reports outlining his plans, it is still unclear whether President Donald J. Trump will come back to Mobile in July to stump for Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville.

While reports have circulated saying the president would return to the Port City, this time to endorse the former Auburn University Football coach, Ladd-Peebles Stadium board Chairwoman Ann Davis said no one with the facility’s management has been notified about a possible rally next month.

“No one has contacted Ladd,” Davis said in a phone interview Monday.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the reports, Tuberville’s opponent in the July 14 runoff for the GOP nomination, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has already responded in a series of tweets.

“The people of Alabama will not be told who to vote for by anyone in Washington,” Sessions wrote. “As recent experience demonstrates, in Alabama we make our own decisions on who will represent us in the US Senate. It’s always a good day when the President of the United States visits Alabama.”

In a later tweet, Sessions questioned the decision for Trump to come down because of the strong support he receives in Alabama.

“That said, Alabama will vote solidly for (Trump) this fall, so his time would be far better spent in swing states he must win to be reelected,” he wrote.

Sessions, who was appointed as AG when Trump first assumed office, famously stumped for Trump at Ladd-Peebles stadium during one of the then-candidate’s first major political rallies in 2015. At the time, Sessions was the first sitting politician to publicly endorse the Trump campaign, though he has since fallen out of the president’s favor.

A representative of the Tuberville campaign has not yet returned a call seeking comment.