The qualifying period for the 2022 election cycle closed Friday, and the two major parties released their lists of qualifying candidates. Notably, the state Democratic Party failed to field candidates for two open State House seats in Baldwin County, along with every Republican-controlled legislative seat in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. Democrats will also not be represented in a Mobile County School Board race.

On the other hand, Republican Pete Riehm has become Democratic State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures’ first general election opponent in more than 10 years. On Monday, Riehm told Lagniappe his home address in the Cottage Hill Road area was drawn into Senate District 33 during the reapportionment process late last year.

“I’m in it to win, but it’s not about flipping the seat,” he said. “It’s about getting good, competent, bold leadership for the citizens of Mobile. This just happened to be good timing for me, and when I noticed I was in a new district where I think we don’t have good enough representation, I said it’s time. Conservatives and Republicans have avoided minority districts, they’ve written them off to a large discount degree, but when was the last time we gave them a choice? [Figures] hasn’t had opposition since 2010 and she’s had the seat for 25 years. It’s time the people of District 33 had a choice.”

Other local candidates for statewide office include Dean Young, a Baldwin County Republican who is returning to the ballot to challenge Gov. Kay Ivey. With a total of 14 challengers, the governor has more competition than anyone on the ballot .

Baldwin County attorney Harry Still III is running as the only Republican challenger against Attorney General Steve Marshall. Still, who has made headlines locally for butting heads with Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack and the Alabama Ethics Commission, said one of his top priorities would be releasing former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard’s jailhouse phone calls.

Jim Ziegler, who is reaching term limits as State Auditor, is among a field of four Republicans hoping to replace outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill. And State Sen. Rusty Glover is among three Republicans seeking to replace Ziegler as auditor.

The primary election is scheduled Tuesday, May 24. It should also be noted a panel of federal judges ordered the state to extend the qualifying period of the U.S. Congressional race, after determining the state should have two minority Congressional districts, rather than one. Republican leaders have appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, and finalized their list of Congressional candidates regardless.

(i) = Incumbent

(R)= Republican

(D) = Democrat

United States Senate

Lillie Boddie (R)

Will Boyd (D)

Katie Britt (R)

Mo Brooks (R)

Branduon Dean (D)

Karla M. Dupriest (R)

Mike Durant (R)

Lanny Jackson (D)

Jake Schafer (R)

Victor Keith Williams (D)

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

(i) Jerry Carl (R)

Governor

Lindy Blanchard (R)

Lew Burdette (R)

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (D)

Malika Sanders Fortier (D)

Stacy Lee George (R)

(i) Kay Ivey (R)

Tim James (R)

Patricia Salter Jamieson (D)

Donald Trent Jones (R)

Arthur Kennedy (D)

Chad “Chig” Martin (D)

Dean Odle (R)

Doug “New Blue” Smith (D)

Dave Thomas (R)

Dean Young (R)

Lieutenant Governor

(i) Will Ainsworth (R)

Attorney General

Wendell Major (D)

(i) Steve Marshall (R)

Harry Bartlett Still III (R)

Alabama Supreme Court, Place 5

Greg Cook (R)

Debra Jones (R)

Anita L. Kelly (D)

Alabama Supreme Court, Place 6

(i) Kelli Wise (R)

Secretary of State

Wes Allen (R)

Christian Horn (R)

Ed Packard (R)

Jim Zeigler (R)

Pamela J. Laffite (D)

State Treasurer

(i) Young Boozer (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

(i) Rick Pate (R)

State Auditor

Stan Cooke (R)

Rusty Glover (R)

Andrew Sorrell (R)

Public Service Commission, Place 1

John Hammock (R)

Stephen McLamb (R)

(i) Jeremy H. Oden (R)

Brent Woodall (R)

Public Service Commission, Place 2

(i) Chip Beeker (R)

Robin Litaker (R)

Robert L. McCollum (R)

District Attorney, Mobile County

Keith Blackwood (R)

Buzz Jordan (R)

Moshae Donald (D)

District Attorney, Baldwin County

(i) Robert “Bob” Wilters (R)

Mobile County District Judge, Place 1

Chris Callaghan (R)

John Williams (R)

Jennifer Wright (R)

Mobile County District Judge, Place 2

(i) George Michael Zoghby (R)

Mobile County District Judge, Place 5

Linda Collins Jensen (R)

Jackie Brown (D)

Baldwin County Circuit Judge, Place 4

(i) Scott P. Taylor (R)

Mobile County Circuit Court Judge, Place 3

(i) Michael Windom (R)

Mobile County Circuit Court Judge, Place 7

(i) Jill P. Phillips (R)

Mobile County Circuit Court Judge, Place 11

(i) James Patterson(R)

State Senate, District 22

(i) Greg Albritton (R)

Stephen Sexton (R)

State Senate, District 32

(i) Chris Elliott (R)

State Senate, District 33

(i) Vivian Figures (D)

Pete Riehm (R)

State Senate, District 34

(i) Jack Williams (R)

State Senate, District 35

(i) David Sessions (R)

State House, District 64

Angelo Jacob Fermo (R)

Donna Givens (R)

State House, District 66

(i) Alan Baker (R)

State House, District 94

(i) Joe Faust (R)

Jennifer Fidler (R)

State House, District 95

Richard Brackner (D)

Frances Holk-Jones (R)

Michael T. Ludvigsen, Jr. (R)

Reginald C Pulliam (R)

State House, District 96

Danielle R Duggar (R)

(i) Matt Simpson (R)

State House, District 97

(i) Adline Clarke (D)

State House, District 98

(i) Napoleon Bracy, Jr. (D)

State House, District 99

(i) Sam Jones (D)

Levi Wright, Jr. (D)

State House, District 100

Pete Kupfer (R)

Joe Piggott (R)

Mark Shirey (R)

State House, District 101

(i) Chris Pringle (R)

State House, District 102

(i) Shane Stringer (R)

State House, District 103

(i) Barbara Drummond (D)

State House, District 104

(i) Margie Wilcox (R)

State House, District 105

(i) Chip Brown (R)

Mobile County ​​Sheriff

James E. Albritton (R)

Paul Burch, Jr. (R)

Baldwin County Sheriff

(i) Huey “Hoss” Mack (R)

Mobile County School Board, District 4

Ty Burden (D)

(i) Sherry Dillihay-McDade (D)

Stanley Draine (D)

Mobile County School Board, District 5

Johnny Hatcher (R)

Clemon Richardson (R)

Barbara Williams (R)