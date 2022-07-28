The immediate future of Major League Football (MLFB) at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, which was supposed to begin play with a short, four-game regular season, now appears uncertain.

The professional league, which included a Mobile-based team, the Alabama Airborne, has apparently shut down operations, it was reported Thursday. According to Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority, league officials were a week behind in paying hotel bills in town for its four teams, all of which were in Mobile for training camp prior to the start of the season.

Corte provided a statement to Lagniappe regarding the situation. Attempts by Lagniappe to obtain a statement or comment from MLFB officials have been unsuccessful.

Corte’s statement reads:

“Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) was informed today (Thursday) that Major League Football (MLF) has not kept their contracted lodging payments up to date with our local hotel partners where the teams and staff were being housed for their 4-team training camp. We understand there have been numerous discussions pertaining to those late payments between the MLF ownership group and the local hotels being used. But as of today, the required funds needed to continue their housing have not arrived. Therefore, those pertinent hotels had no choice but to terminate their contracts with MLF, thereby ending the MLF training camp in Mobile.

“This is an unfortunate situation, but in reference to the use of our public facilities, we built our normal safeguards into the agreement with MLF. In that final agreement, the MSA and Ladd-Peebles Stadium had required that any rental fees for the use of the stadium would have to be pre-paid. With that stated, a prepayment rental fee of $30,000 to Ladd-Peebles Stadium was built into the facilities’ use contract. And to that point, Ladd-Peebles Stadium did receive the $30,000 non-refundable rental fee, which satisfied the Ladd contract, before the teams started training camp practices July 18th.

“In addition, no public or MSA money was allocated to MLF or used to pay MLF expenses as we were only offering the use of Ladd-Peebles Stadium for their camp and potentially two games to be held at Ladd August 9th and 16th. MLF was required to pay all the team/staff lodging, meals, transportation, and other expenses associated with their training camp.

“So even though Mobile did not realize the full economic impact of hosting a one-month-long MLF training camp for their four teams, we ensured that no public funds were ever at risk with this league. We also wish Major League Football well in the future.”

This was designed as a “soft opening” for the league that was scheduled to open in earnest in April with perhaps as many as four other teams joining the league. That season was to last until late July. The future of the league in general, including whether it will resurface in April — or even if it plans to pay its outstanding debts in Mobile and push on with the short season — are unknown at this time.

Along with Mobile, teams scheduled to play in the league this summer included the Ohio Force (Canton), Virginia Armada (Virginia Beach) and Arkansas Attack (Little Rock).

This story will be updated.



