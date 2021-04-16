South Alabama officials have changed the start time for Saturday’s spring football game. Kickoff is now set for 1 p.m. CDT.

Originally, the game was going to start at 10:30 a.m., but with the threat of more rain Saturday morning, as well as additional rain possible Friday afternoon and evening, South Alabama officials decided to move back the start time in hopes of having better weather during the playing of the game.

This will mark the first spring game for head coach Kane Wommack and his staff.

Also, South Alabama’s baseball team, scheduled to play a three-day, three-game Sun Belt Conference series against Louisiana this weekend, canceled Friday’s scheduled game because of inclement weather and have moved back the schedule a day.

As such, the Jaguars and Ragin’ Cajuns will play a single game Saturday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. game on Sunday and a 1 p.m. game on Monday.

The Jags’ softball team is also at home this weekend, playing a three-game series against Texas-Arlington. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, the first game beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a single game on Sunday, starting at noon.