The start time for Saturday’s South Alabama football game against Georgia State has been moved up 30 minutes, according to an announcement by university officials Thursday afternoon. The game, to be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium, will now start at 2:30 p.m. It is still scheduled to be televised by ESPNU.

The Sun Belt Conference matchup between the Jaguars (3-5 overall, 2-3 in league play) and the Panthers (2-4, 3-4) will mark the first home game for South Alabama since an Oct. 24 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. The Jags lost three straight road games (at Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana) following the 38-14 win over Monroe. Georgia State lost its most recent game to Appalachian State, 17-14.