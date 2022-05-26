The kickoff times for South Alabama’s first three games of the year were announced Thursday, as well as the start time for the Jaguars’ midweek game at home against in-state rival Troy in October.
The Jags will open the season Saturday, Sept. 3 at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls. The game will start at 4 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN3. The following week, Sept. 10, the Jags travel to Central Michigan for a noon CT kickoff. The game will be televised on ESPN-Plus. On Saturday, Sept. 17, South Alabama travels to Pasadena, Calif., to take on the Bruins of UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m. CT and it will be televised on the Pac 12 Network.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Jags are set to entertain Troy in a 6:30 p.m. CT game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
Start times for the Jags’ remaining eight games will be determined at a later date. The other games on the schedule include:
Sat., Sept. 24 vs. Louisiana Tech
Sat., Oct. 1 at Louisiana
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Sat., Oct. 29 at Arkansas State
Sat., Nov. 5 at Georgia Southern
Sat., Nov. 12 vs. Texas State
Sat., Nov. 19 at Southern Miss
Sat., Nov. 26 vs. Old Dominion
