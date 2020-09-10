SUBMITTED — Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Wednesday, Sept. 9 announced that $1.5 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various local road and bridge projects, including $250,000 for a series of projects in Elberta.

“We are certainly thankful to get this money coming to us here in Baldwin County,” Elberta Mayor Jim Hamby said. “It will be money well spent and it’s not only helping Elberta residents, but county residents as well. We appreciate the hard work of our legislative delegation in getting this project across the line and funded with this ALDOT grant.”

The funding comes in the final award cycle during the inaugural year of the Annual Grant Program, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects.

Elberta’s project will include widening and resurfacing of several roads, including Illinois Street, Chicago Street, Daw Road, Brighton Avenue and Baypines Road. Hamby said the project will effect the lives of hundreds of local residents in a positive way.

State Sen. Chris Elliott (R – Daphne), who sits on the Joint Transportation Committee and the Senate Transportation Committee, said this grant for Elberta represents a part of his continued efforts to bring more state dollars back to Baldwin County.

“It’s about us continuing to try to get our fair share,” Elliott said. “This is great news for the town of Elberta and our county, and I’m going to continue the fight to make sure we’re getting our fair share of funding for roads and infrastructure that we’re going to need for Baldwin County to continue to be an economic powerhouse for all of Alabama.”