SUBMITTED — The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) awarded 156 grants totaling $517,860.00 at its Council meeting in Montgomery on Dec. 7. This round of grants will support arts in education, folk art, community, literature, performing, and visual arts programs Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2019. Also included in this round of awards are 15 Folklife apprenticeship grants.

The Council makes grants to nonprofit organizations, schools, universities, cities, and a wide range of community groups. ASCA funds are matched by contributions from businesses, individuals, local government and earned income by the grantee. Arts programs, assisted by Council grants, have a track record of enhancing community development, education, cultural tourism and overall quality of life in virtually all regions of the state.

These recent grants are in response to applications submitted under the Sept. 1, 2018 deadline and represent the third round of grants awarded in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The 15-member board is appointed by the governor to help promote the arts statewide. A primary responsibility of the Council is to make decisions about grants awarded to support art programs and arts education throughout the state. Board members are selected from all regions of the state in order to strive for a geographic spread representing all areas of the state.

In Mobile County, organizations receiving grants include:

• Alabama Contemporary Art Center, $3,050 for “Urban Wild” Exhibitions and Programs

• Dauphin Island Heritage and Arts Council, Inc., $3,380 for a visual art program manager

• Explore Center, Inc. (Gulf Coast Exploreum), $1,000 for “Genghis Khan: The Great Civilizer”

• Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival, Inc., $3,050 for jazz education and presentation

• History Museum of Mobile Board, $1,000 for an African-American Music Festival

• Mobile Arts Council, $1,000 for MAC & SYC “Brush Up” program

• Mobile Association for Retarded Citizens (Mobile Arc), $1,650 for art education to enhance lives

• Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts, $2,500 for the MOB Music Festival

Joel Daves IV, chairman of the council emphasized, “Grants awarded serve as investments in our state’s culture and quality of life. A vibrant arts environment helps to draw new industry and investment to Alabama. Programs funded support and enhance education for students and continue a life-long learning experience for all citizens.”

The next deadline for the submission of grant applications is March 1, 2019 for Fellowships, and Art & Cultural Facilities Grants, covering activities taking place between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.