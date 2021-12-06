For the fourth time this season — and the third time in a row — the Vigor Wolves have earned the title of Lagniappe Team of the Week. Heck, one could make a strong argument for Vigor as the Team of the Year in this area.

With their dominating 52-14 victory over Oneonta in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 Class 4A state championship game Friday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, the Wolves won a state championship for the first time since 2008. That not only makes them the best Class 4A team in the state but earned them another Team of the Week banner. No other team in the area won more than two Team of the Week awards this season — UMS-Wright and Faith Academy had two each.

Throughout the season, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has sponsored the Team of the Week award, with a representative of the MCSO often attending the banner presentation. Monday afternoon, Vigor head coach John McKenzie and his team were presented with their latest Team of the Week banner — it will join the three others already hanging in the team’s weight room. MCSO Deputy Antoine Flowers was on hand to assist with the presentation.

Vigor won the first Team of the Week award at the start of the season following its victory over arch rival Blount, then didn’t win again until the playoffs. But the once the Wolves got back on their winning ways with the award, they didn’t stop.

In winning the state championship, Vigor trailed 14-12 with just 2:35 left in the first half, but managed a touchdown with 55 seconds to play to take an 18-14 lead, then outscored Oneonta 34-0 in the second half to run away with the state championship and the Blue Map trophy.