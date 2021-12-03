In a statement today, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said it will continue to delay taking bids on its proposed Intracoastal Bridge project while negotiations continue with the owners of the existing Beach Express toll bridge to provide “a serious and meaningful reduction in congestion on Highway 59.”

ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris said the state agency wanted to give the privately owned Baldwin County Bridge Company’s (BCBC) proposal “fair and thorough consideration,” but warned ALDOT “can and will” bid its own bridge next year if no agreement has been reached.

The Intracoastal Waterway is currently spanned by one free bridge — State Route 59 in Gulf Shores — and one toll bridge — the BCBC bridge in Orange Beach. Noting many drivers choose to avoid the toll bridge, leading to much heavier traffic on Highway 59, proposals for a second free, state-owned route were announced in 2018, carrying a price tag of around $80 million. ALDOT has already spent tens of millions of dollars acquiring right of way for the new bridge, but BCBC has lobbied the city of Orange Beach and other parties to prevent the project from being realized.

Last month, BCBC and investment firm DIF Capital Partners unveiled a proposal to expand the Beach Express, saying the benefits include a “significant investment” in the county, a better value for taxpayers, more efficient traffic patterns, higher capacity and flexibility in the event of an evacuation.

More specifically, BCBC proposes investing some $40 million to add an additional span to the Beach Express bridge, to expand the toll plaza to accommodate more lanes, and to give the state the bridge outright upon the completion of a 50-year management agreement. Currently, BCBC “has the right to operate this toll facility in perpetuity,” the proposal says.

Rather than pay the current $2.75 toll for each crossing, residents of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach may purchase a $5 monthly pass under the proposal, while all residents of Baldwin County may purchase a $10 monthly pass. The proposal calls for payments of $60 million over the 50-year term to the city of Orange Beach, while BCBC also proposes to make several improvements to surrounding roads and intersections.

“BCBC remains convinced, based on the opinions offered by the multiple traffic consultants it has worked with on the project, that an expanded Beach Express is a more attractive proposition and a more effective transportation solution for Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and all of coast Alabama than what has been proposed by the ALDOT bridge,” the report says.

“We acknowledge the positive and earnest nature of the discussions between the owners of the bridge company, local officials and ALDOT,” Harris said. “We are evaluating the bridge company’s proposal and discussing the potential ramifications of some of its details.”