The federal government has agreed to reconsider an Obama-era rule broadly expanding the definition of “critical habitats” for endangered or threatened species in the United States following a multi-state lawsuit.

In 2016, several federal agencies adopted rules allowing them to designate land as “critical habitat” for an endangered species, even when a certain species does not inhabit the area.

At the time, former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Commerce and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, which are known collectively as “the Services.”

The suit challenged the services’ adoption of those rules, calling them an unlawful federal overreach. While it wasn’t brought into the lawsuit, the new rules were partially aimed at adapting the Endangered Species Act (ESA) to address concerns over global climate change.

In public comments from the time, the services discussed an anticipation of “increasingly” using the ESA to designate unoccupied areas as critical habitat for threatened species in the future due to their expectations of increased climate change.

Those opposed to it, which included many in Alabama’s legislative delegation, claimed it could potentially impact or restrict many property owners’ use of their land regardless of whether there was a present threat to a known endangered species.

Nineteen other states and four national trade associations ultimately joined Alabama’s lawsuit, which according to Attorney General Steve Marshall, was settled today after the plaintiffs reached an agreement with the federal government.

As a result, Marshall said those federal agencies will be required to submit revised rules for public review within 60 days, though he said states would retain the ability to file another lawsuit should any of those revisions prove unsatisfactory.

“We are encouraged that the Trump administration has agreed to revisit these rules, which threaten property owners’ rights to use any land the federal government could dream that an endangered species might ever inhabit,” Marshall said. “These Obama-era rules were not only wildly unreasonable but contrary to both the spirit and the letter of the ESA.”

In a statement announcing the settlement, Marshall claimed the ESA was purposefully designed with a stricter standard for classifying unoccupied land as critical habitat. He said that should only occur when “currently inhabited land is not adequate to the species” survival and the unoccupied land is “essential to preserve the species.”

He also said the ESA recognizes the rights of states have to be involved in such regulations about those rules because they have the potential to significantly affect state lands. Because it took future changes to the planet into consideration, some worried the rules could give the services too broad a power to determine what lands are appropriate for what use.

Marshall said it could have potentially allowed federal agencies to prevent a broad range of activities that could adversely affect habitat features that might not actually exist yet.

In a related case that is still pending, Alabama and 17 other states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that favored application of the Obama-era rules. The Court has agreed to hear the case in October, and Alabama is leading a group of states supporting the landowner.