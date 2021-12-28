The Gulf State Park Pier, which was severed by Hurricane Sally in 2020 just days after the completion of a $2.4 million renovation, is scheduled to be fully reopened near the end of summer 2022, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) today.

Earlier this month, the ADCNR filed an application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair the pier, which includes plans to use the damaged portions to create underwater fishing reefs within casting distance. Twelve, small artificial reefs have already been created adjacent to the pier; the new work will create five more, according to the application. The rest of the pier will be rebuilt to “previous specifications.”

ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship told Lagniappe in December the plan is to rebuild the pier in its original footprint, and add benefits for fishermen and wildlife. He said the structure is uninsurable, and will cost around $2 million to repair.

“If all goes well we hope to receive the permit early in 2022,” today’s statement said. “We expect to be able to put this project out for bid by late-February. After a final review of the permit special award conditions, plan specifications, bids, contracting and other process requirements our expectation is to begin construction in April.”

ADCNR advised that “coordination between the federal agencies and permitting takes time and is a tedious process.” But if the permitting and bid process go as planned, “we are looking forward to re-opening of the pier near the end of this summer.”

The pier improvements in 2020 were part of more than $100 million that has been invested into Gulf State Park since the 2010 BP oil spill, most of which has been funded with settlement money available through the RESTORE Act. The 20-foot wide, 1,570-foot long pier is reportedly the second longest on the gulf coast, and provides 2,448 feet of fishing space. Hurricane Sally left about 725 feet accessible.