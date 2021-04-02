Starting after Easter, all Alabama residents 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a departure from the phased approach the state had previously been taking.

Ivey made the announcement during a visit to the Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination clinic in Wilcox County on Friday. The new eligibility will begin statewide on Monday, April 5.

“I have committed to the people of Alabama that we are on a path forward, and while there is more work to be done, I remain hopeful and optimistic in where we are going,” Ivey said in a statement. “Recent findings from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) show preliminary data suggesting that vaccinated individuals do not appear to be spreading the virus, so that is hopeful, (it) underscores the effectiveness of the vaccine and is yet another reason to get the shot. Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life. We are so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us.”

Some entities, like the Mobile County Health Department, have immediately implemented the new eligibility before April 5, MCHD confirmed in a statement.

“Following the announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey that Alabama will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 16 and older starting Monday, April 5, the Mobile County Health Department has decided to immediately adopt the new guidelines,” the statement read.

MCHD is currently hosting a vaccine clinic at the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal today until 4 p.m.

Infirmary Health announced through a press statement Friday that it would open its eligibility on Monday, in accordance with Ivey’s guidance. Appointments are available in Mobile, Fairhope and Bay Minette. To register for an account go to https://myihchart.org/mychart/signup. For those who already have an account and would like to make an appointment, go to https://myihchart.org

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

With this expansion, there will be close to 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. Currently, the state receives approximately 115,000 first doses each week.

“In the initial phases of our vaccine allocation plan, we have given just over 1.7 million shots. These shots have gone to more than 1.1 million Alabamians most at risk of illness and death due to COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “As progress has been made, equitable vaccine distribution has been and remains a driving force in immunizing state residents. The increased supply of safe and effective vaccines means all adults who wish to be vaccinated are now eligible to receive the protection vaccines offer.”

As of April 1, more than 1.7 million vaccines have been administered, according to Ivey’s statement.

For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.