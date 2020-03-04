In a response to a motion filed Jan. 31 to protect alleged “privileged communication” between Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan and city attorney David Conner during the city’s investigation into a harassment complaint filed against McMillan last year, state prosecutors are requesting a hearing to argue why certain statements should be admitted into evidence in the resulting court case.

McMillan has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge after being accused of slapping City Magistrate Lyndsey Cooper during an argument in City Hall last October. Afterward, Conner allegedly interviewed witnesses of the incident, including the mayor, “several times.”

In December, attorney Conner told appointed District Court Judge James Reid that material sought from himself, McMillan and other municipal employees was protected under attorney-client privilege. Reid ordered both sides to submit briefs on the alleged privilege.

On Jan. 31, Conner wrote that any information he obtained from city officials was “for the purpose of providing professional legal services to the mayor, City Council and the officers of the city.” Subsequent conversations with McMillan are privileged, “without exception,” Conner believes.

But on Feb. 21, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Doggett submitted his own brief, requesting a hearing in front of Reid while stating the question of privilege is “not that simple.”

“The state has been presented with facts that show the scope of Mr. Conner’s representation is not clear,” Doggett wrote. “Multiple inconsistencies of the scope of representation, who is represented and whether a privilege exists have manifested themselves since this incident.”

For example, Doggett reveals that during a recorded interview with Cooper when he was investigating the incident, Conner said his representation of the city includes “the mayor, who has rights, and employees who have rights, especially one that makes a complaint of harassment like that.”

Combined with a representation to the court that “government employees are included in the protection of attorney-client privilege,” Doggett argues Conner can’t have it both ways.

“Based on the representations to Ms. Cooper, the representation in this matter would extend not only to the defendant, but Ms. Cooper also,” he wrote. “This is inconsistent with the position the city takes in its brief that Mr. Conner never represented anyone except the defendant. If there was dual representation in this matter, Mr. Conner’s role would trigger an exception” to Alabama rules of evidence, Doggett believes.

“We are in a situation where Mr. Conner expressly made a representation that he represented both parties. Therefore, any communications made by [McMillan or Cooper] to Mr. Conner are not privileged in actions between them,” Doggett wrote.

Additionally, during his questioning of both Cooper and McMillan, Conner allegedly disclosed some of the mayor’s statements to the plaintiff. According to Doggett, that amounts to a waiver of the privilege or, alternately, that the privilege never even existed. Doggett also claims when McMillan hired another attorney to defend him — Shawn Alves — it became a conflict of interest for Conner. Therefore, any communications with McMillan afterward would not be subject to privilege.

Yet, regarding Conner’s representation of the city itself, Doggett gives the benefit of the doubt. “The state, in using common sense, believes that the city would make any decision on the complaint in an objective and unbiased manner,” he wrote. But, “the conflict of interest between [McMillan] and the city in a matter where [McMillan] is the subject of the complaint is clear and evident, and was so from the outset.”

But the question of privilege remains in dispute and should be determined by Reid, Doggett wrote.

“The state does not enter into this argument in haste or with any nefarious motives. The information being sought is done so with an intent to provide this court the most accurate and complete presentation of the evidence in making a fact-finding decision. Attorney-client privilege is one of the foundations of our legal system, and [I] would never attempt to negate its importance. However, the privilege either exists or it does not. The privilege is not something that can be asserted in a time of convenience or preference.

“In applying plain common sense and logic to this case, the only conclusion that can be reached is that no privilege ever existed. In an internal investigation conducted by Mr. Conner, the subject of the investigation could not reasonably believe the independent investigator for the city was also representing him. Otherwise, it would completely jeopardize and taint the integrity of the entire process entered into,” he wrote.

A hearing on the dispute has not yet been scheduled. A Class C misdemeanor, a conviction on harassment is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or a sentence of three months in jail.