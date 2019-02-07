SUBMITTED — State Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollingers Island, has been named to three important committees by Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon.

Brown, elected in November to the Alabama House of Representatives, will serve on the Economic Development and Tourism, Insurance, and Urban and Rural Development committees.

“I’m very pleased with the committees Speaker McCutcheon has appointed me to,” Brown said. “Each of them considers legislation that can impact the lives of my constituents and the lives of people all over the state.”

The Economic Development and Tourism Committee is assigned bills having to do with issues ranging from economic development to entertainment districts with a heavy emphasis on promoting tourism.

The Insurance Committee reviews bills related to the insurance business while the Urban and Rural Development Committee deals with legislation that jointly affects urban and rural areas of the state.

The three committees Brown is assigned to will begin their deliberations once the 2019 Regular Session of the Alabama Legislature convenes on March 5.