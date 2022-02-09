State Rep. Napoleon Bracy, whose House District 98 encompasses portions of Prichard in Mobile County, held a news conference this afternoon to make statements about recent revelations of financial abuse at the Prichard Water Board. Citing details provided by Lagniappe and other news media, Bracy labeled the charges “corruption,” adding the abuse has had a “tremendous impact on water rates” for residents of Prichard.

Bracy also took shots at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for slow-walking the investigation, and local elected officials for hiding behind the recently opened criminal investigation and refusing to talk about it. He also called for the District Attorney’s office to step aside.

“I respectfully disagree and I believe it’s the appropriate time to make a strong statement condemning this corruption and to demand that this matter is taken up by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office as well as the United States Attorney’s Office under the Department of Justice,” he said. “Furthermore, I believe that due to the severity of these allegations and the financial impact of these crimes on the community, we must also demand that the State Auditor, the Alabama Ethics Commission, and the Examiner of Public Accounts also investigate this matter fully.”

Bracy also called for immediate accountability from all appointed officials involved, encouraging anyone who was on the Prichard Water Board during the time of the offenses to resign immediately. That would leave just two members, former Prichard Mayor Ronald Davis and Cherry Doyle. The board also includes longtime member Russell Heidelburg, Beverly Bunch and John Johnson. Former board members Nathaniel Inge and Ayanna Payton were replaced by the City Council last year. Bracy also called for a deep investigation.

“Unfortunately, these events occurred over several years and it’s critical that any investigations that take place go back at least 10 years,” he said.”Prior to this obscene misuse of taxpayer dollars, the city of Prichard was already paying higher water rates than in surrounding communities. However, now that millions have vanished from the budget, Prichard residents will be on the hook for the bill and they’ll likely see their water and sewer rates rise astronomically. That’s why it’s imperative that we handle this obvious case of public corruption as quickly as possible and, due to the severity of these alleged crimes, we must seek to prosecute the responsible individuals to the fullest extent of the law. It’s the right thing to do for the city of Prichard.”