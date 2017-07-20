SUBMITTED — Citing a commitment to provide efficient services and strict accountability to area citizens, State Rep. Randy Davis (R-Daphne) has announced he will be a candidate for Baldwin County Probate Judge in the upcoming campaign cycle rather than seeking re-election to the Alabama House seat he has held since 2002.

“It has been an honor to serve my district in the Alabama House of Representatives for the past four terms, and I hope to continue that tradition of public service as Baldwin County Probate Judge,” Davis said. “Everyone who owns a car, casts a vote, records a deed, or engages in dozens of other everyday activities comes in direct contact with the probate judge’s office, and I’ll work hard to provide the fastest, most efficient and cost-effective services possible.”

Davis said among his proudest accomplishments as a state representative was passage of legislation creating the state’s first Veterans Cemetery in Spanish Fort, and working with his constituents in order to help them confront hurricanes, the BP oil spill, economic recessions, and other emergencies.

He also noted that the experience and knowledge he gained while serving as Chairman of the House Constitution, Campaigns and Elections Committee makes him uniquely qualified to fill the probate judge’s role as chief elections officer of Baldwin County.

In addition to chairing the state elections panel, Davis currently serves as the Majority Whip of the House Republican Caucus and holds seats on the Agricultural and Forestry Committee, the Insurance Committee, and the powerful, agenda-setting Rules Committee.

He chairs the Baldwin County Delegation and is a member of the Mobile County Delegation. In 2010 and 2012, Davis received the distinguished Governor’s Legislative Conservationist of the Year, while winning the Governor’s Conservationist of the Year Award in 2011. In addition, Davis has served on the Executive Committee of the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program since 2006.

Davis received his Bachelor of Music Education and Master of Music Education from the University of Southern Mississippi and Education Specialist degree from Alabama State University. He served as a teacher/administrator and executive to the superintendent of the Mobile County Public Schools and public relations coordinator for the Baldwin County Public Schools before retiring in 2004. He went on to become Assistant Professor of Music at the University of Mobile until 2014.

A recipient of the 1999 Michael Fitzhugh Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education, Davis has also been involved in many community organizations including the Alabama Arts Council, Mobile Arts Council, Boys and Girls Club Board, Bounds YMCA Board, U.S. Sports Academy Board, charter member of the Baldwin Trailblazers Board, Senior Bowl Committee, GMAC Bowl Committee, Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Committee, the Board of Directors for the Daphne-Spanish Fort Rotary and a member of Leadership Alabama 2007-2008. He is currently the Director of Music Ministries at Daphne United Methodist Church and is the resident conductor for the Baldwin County Pops Band.

Davis and his wife, Martha, have been married for 42 years and have one son, Judson.