State Rep. Steve McMillan, who announced last year he would not seek reelection after more than 40 years in the Legislature, died of brain cancer yesterday, according to a statement from the Alabama House Majority Caucus. McMillan was appointed to succeed his brother, John McMillan, as the House District 95 representative in 1980, but he was reelected in 1982 and in every election afterward. House District 95 represents south Baldwin County, including Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. McMillan was also the owner-operator of McMillan and Associates, a real estate firm in Baldwin County.

“Throughout his 42 years in the Alabama House of Representatives, Rep. Steve McMillan worked tirelessly to serve the needs of his Baldwin County constituents and make Alabama an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” said House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter. “His integrity and demeanor earned him the trust of House members on both sides of the aisle and he worked effectively with Republicans and Democrats alike. Steve McMillan’s legacy will live on in the scores of legislators he mentored and advised, the important measures he sponsored and passed and the Lodge at Gulf State Park, that he worked so hard for so many years to make a reality.”

Among other things, McMillan is also credited with helping create through legislation the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Tourism organization, the Alabama School of Math and Science, the office of Baldwin County Revenue Commission and the Baldwin County Judicial Commission. His work included leading an effort to implement planning and zoning for unincorporated Baldwin County by passing legislation that allowed the creation of planning districts with a vote, passing legislation allowing sting operations to help law enforcement officers catch sexual predators trying to connect with children, and finding stable and consistent financial support of volunteer fire departments.

More recently, McMillan advocated for dogs to be allowed in open, outdoor areas of restaurants under certain conditions; wrote a law that created the crime of Home Builder Fraud, which allowed victims to seek monetary damages from fraudulent builders; and created the concept of Historic Landmark Districts to help certain unincorporated areas protect their history and unique identity. Since then, Stockton, Rosinton and Barnwell have created historic districts.

Initially a member of the Democratic party, McMillan switched to the Republican party in 1993. He served on several House committees during his time in the House including the agenda setting House Rules Committee and the House Ways and Means Education Committee, which is responsible for drafting the annual education budget.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said McMillan not only served the people of District 95 tirelessly for more than 40 years, he was also a friend to many of his colleagues.

“Because of his experience in the House, Steve was a mentor to many members through the years and he was a close friend and trusted advisor to me,” McCutcheon said. “He wasn’t afraid to take unpopular stands as long as it benefited or protected the people in his district. My wife Deb and I send out heartfelt condolences to his family.”

District 96 State Rep. Matt Simpson, of the Eastern Shore, who was first elected in 2018, said McMillan was a mentor.

“After I got elected, he really took me under his wing a tremendous amount,” Simpson said, adding McMillan’s influence can be seen all over the county. “He served 42 years in the Legislature and the institutional knowledge he had, I tried to soak up like a sponge. Steve was just a wealth of knowledge and a tremendous asset to Baldwin County. And he is certainly going to be missed.”

State Sen. Chris Elliott of Baldwin County called McMillan’s long tenure in the Legislature “almost unheard of.”

“He was a great guy and he’ll be sorely missed,” Elliott said.

In statement Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey directed flags in the state to be flown at half staff though sunset April 30 to honor McMillan.

“Rep. McMillan was a dear friend and our state’s longest serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives,” Ivey said. “He was a champion for the people of South Alabama and will be missed by all.”

The primary election is scheduled May 24 and in House District 95, features a contest between Republicans Frances Holk-Jones, Michael Ludvigsen Jr., and Reginald Pulliam. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Richard Bracker in the general election in November.

Arrangements for McMillan’s memorial service or funeral have yet to be announced. This article will be updated as more information is released.