PHOTO – Hal Yeager | State Reps. Steve McMillan (orange shirt) and Harry Shiver (green shirt) cut the ribbon on improvements at Gulf State Park with Gov. Kay Ivey and Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship in 2018.

The Baldwin County Legislative Delegation is losing more than 50 years of institutional knowledge next year, with State Reps. Steve McMillan and Harry Shiver recently announcing they would not seek reelection.

McMillan, District 95 representative, is one of the state’s longest serving legislators. A native of Stockton and graduate of Auburn University, he owns McMillan and Associates, a Bay Minette-based real estate firm.

McMillan was appointed to fill the seat vacated by his brother, John McMillan, in 1980, when John was tapped by Gov. Fob James to be the state conservation commissioner. Steve was reelected in 1982 and has been serving in the same capacity ever since. John is currently state treasurer.

“I’m getting up there in years and although my mother lived to be 104, I don’t want to be presumptuous,” Rep. McMillan said Monday. “I’m happy with what’s been accomplished in that time and it’s a good time to step aside. I did a lot of work helping Senate bills pass through the House, and I was never there to take credit, I was there to get the job done. I intend to remain involved in public service in some way.”

McMillan has intermittently served on the House’s County and Municipal Government Committee, the Education Policy Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Ways and Means Education Committee.

He said his most memorable accomplishment is sponsoring legislation to create the Alabama School of Math and Science in 1989 and helping to steer the “long running saga” of the redevelopment of Gulf State Park, which was completed in 2019.

“A lot of things changed in state government in that time, some very significant things,” McMillan recalled Monday. “We were in a different party back then, but as conservative legislators we reflected the philosophy of Alabama because we got a handle on budgets, prevented proration, and really instilled fiscal management. The two budgets we adopted this year are both the largest budgets adopted in the state ever and we haven’t had proration in almost 10 years.”

A former multi-sports coach at Bay Minette High School, Harry Shiver defeated Greg Albritton in the 2006 election for House District 64. Shiver was in Montgomery Monday, where he learned House Speaker Mac McCutcheon would also not seek reelection next year. He predicts there will be a large turnover among older members of the Legislature, although he has not heard of anyone else from Mobile or Baldwin counties interested in retirement.

In January, District 94 State Rep. Joe Faust, who was first elected in 2002, told Lagniappe he did intend to seek reelection in 2022, despite reports to the contrary.

“Usually people like to come back if there’s not a turnover in the [Speaker of the House], but a lot of older people are going to retire,” Shiver said.

Before their terms officially expire in January 2023, legislators are scheduled for one regular session in February but are likely to be called into at least two special sessions this year, Shiver said, one to address redistricting and another to resolve the state’s prison crisis.

Shiver said he’s most proud of his legislation to codify grandparent’s rights in parental custody cases and he’ll miss the fellowship of the Legislature.

“It was a heartbreaking situation before,” he said. “But now the law recognizes that grandparents have visitation rights … I’m a people person so I’ve gotten to know all the staff, the clerks, the people I’ve met over the years … You get out of something what you put into it and I think put my whole heart into it.”

The primary election is Tuesday, May 24. The qualifying period is open until January but the window for fundraising opened last month.

Donna Givens, a 40-year employee of Baldwin EMC in legislative and community affairs, has already announced her campaign for District 64. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Frances Holk-Jones, an insurance agent, has formed a campaign for District 95.

Like Shiver, Speaker McCutcheon was first elected to the Legislature in 2006. He was elected Speaker in 2016, following the expulsion of Mike Hubbard after a felony corruption conviction. According to a statement released Monday, McCutcheon intends to “end his political career” and spend more time with his family.