SUBMITTED — On April 19, 2018, the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council (Council) released its Draft Mulityear Implementation Plan (MIP) for a 45-day public comment period. In a public meeting on March 7, 2018, the Council voted on projects to include in its “Bucket 1” plan, and on April 19, adopted the Draft MIP which, once finalized, will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Treasury for review and approval.

The projects proposed in this plan are all located within the Gulf Coast Region and are consistent with the eligible criteria as stated in the RESTORE Act, and in accordance with the focus areas selected by the Council which include infrastructure projects benefiting the economy and corresponding planning assistance.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council was created with the passage of the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies Act of 2012 (RESTORE Act). The 10-member council is made up of the Governor, who serves as chair; the Director of the Alabama State Port Authority, who serves as vice-chair; the Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission; the President of the Mobile County Commission; and the Mayors of Bayou La Batre, Dauphin Island, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Mobile, and Orange Beach. Former Congressman Jo Bonner serves as the Governor’s representative in her absence.

To engage the public in its project selection process, in December 2016, the Council made a call for projects to be submitted in Alabama’s Coastal Restoration portal. The Council used project submissions received through that process, along with projects previously submitted since the portal went live in March 2014, to select projects for further evaluation and ultimate placement on the Draft MIP project slate.

The proposed activities for Direct Component funding in this plan have a total estimated cost of $192,416,759.

The Council is now asking for public comment on this Draft Multiyear Implementation Plan until June 4, 2018. Comments can be submitted online at [email protected] or mailed to: Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council, 118 N. Royal Street, Suite 603, Mobile, AL 36602.

In addition, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, where the Council will present the proposed plan and receive comments.

Date: May 23, 2018

Location: Five Rivers Tensaw Theater, Spanish Fort, AL

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Comments received by the June 4 deadline will be reviewed and considered in preparing the Final Multiyear Implementation Plan.