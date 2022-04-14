According to a complaint filed Monday, District Attorney Ashley Rich has initiated civil forfeiture proceedings against Nia Bradley, the former manager of the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, who is accused of a widespread theft of public funds. Bradley was arrested in February on two felony charges of theft, after Lagniappe published an internal report of credit card expenses, a report delivered to Water Board members and the District Attorney’s office late last year.

The report showed Bradley and other former and current employees of the Water Board spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenditures including for luxury goods, travel, Mardi Gras expenses, and unspecified payments to several other vendors. After the report was published, a multi-agency task force served search warrants at the Prichard Water Board offices and Bradley’s modest house in Semmes, where agents removed hundreds of items including dozens of boxes and bags from brands including Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

On Feb. 23, Bradley turned herself in on a charge of aggravated theft by deception and theft of property third degree. Separately, her husband Anthony was arrested during the execution of the search warrant at the Bradley home and charged with first degree receiving stolen property. Although Nia Bradley was initially labeled a “flight risk” and denied bond, both have since been released from jail , with Nia required to be on electronic monitoring. A preliminary hearing has been set in those cases next week.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Chris McDonough filed a complaint that apparently seeks to seize much of the property that was removed during the search of the Bradley home, but it only lists a handful of items specifically. Namely, household items such as vacuum cleaners, a knife set, a wicker hamper and a “gourmet double burner fry cart,” but also electronics including Apple and Samsung products.

The complaint also lists “fictitious items A-ZZZZ,” indicating there are potentially thousands of unidentified items targeted for seizure. The items are currently being stored at a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office facility off Schillinger Road.

Oddly, the initial complaint alleged the theft may have also facilitated violations of controlled substances laws, but the complaint was amended Tuesday to remove that allegation.

Alabama civil forfeiture law allows law enforcement agencies to seize and obtain title to any property they suspect was purchased with income from illegal activity or used to facilitate illegal activity, even when the owner hasn’t been criminally charged. If a forfeiture is approved by a judge, the state is allowed to keep the property or whatever proceeds it may generate through a public auction. Any revenue generated is often split between law enforcement agencies involved and the prosecuting office.

According to McDonough’s complaint this week, “in late December of 2021, allegations were made regarding financial improprieties involving the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (“the Board”). Subsequent investigation led to the initial production of approximately 2,400 pages of the Board’s financial records. A preliminary examination of those records revealed that while employed by the Board, Nia Bradley used stolen Board funds to purchase over $200,000 worth of items. On Feb. 25, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Nia Bradley’s residence. During the search, investigators seized items that are known to have been illegally purchased by Nia Bradley using Board funds.”

The DA’s Office is asking the court for an order declaring the property be forfeited to the State of Alabama for disposition as permitted by law. The case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom. The Bradley defendants have yet to respond.