Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker has appointed Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg as interim president at Bishop State Community College. He will replace Dr. Reginald Sykes, who has stepped down.

Brandyburg has more than 17 years of higher education experience relating to instruction, student services, and administration. He currently serves as the executive vice president at Bishop State.

“Dr. Brandyburg’s enthusiasm for Bishop State, coupled with his wealth of experience, makes him an ideal leader during this time of transition,” Baker said. “Bishop State is on the move and the students, faculty, staff, and administration at the college will be in great hands with Dr. Brandyburg at the helm.”

Brandyburg served as an Army officer. He then started his career in higher education began at Lone Star College, a system of 7 community colleges in Texas which serves more than 80,000 students each year. Throughout his tenure at Lone Star College, Dr. Brandyburg served at 5 of the system’s locations, including Lone Star College-Jakarta in Indonesia. His titles have included Executive Director-University Center, Instructional Dean, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success, and Special Assistant to the President and Dean of Instruction for Behavioral and Social Sciences.

Brandyburg earned an Associate of Arts from Blinn College, a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Arts in sociology from Prairie View A&M University. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve Bishop State, our faculty and staff, our students, and the greater Mobile community in this capacity,” said Brandyburg. “Community colleges provide all who walk through their doors with a chance at a better future, and Bishop State is working hard every day to expand on the opportunities available at Mobile’s community college. I look forward to working alongside Bishop State’s faculty, staff, and administration as we lead Bishop State into the future.”