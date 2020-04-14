Small businesses forced to close by state or county health orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic may soon receive word they can reopen. According to State Sen. Chris Elliott, it will likely be a gradual easing of restrictions and it all depends on data.

In an attempt to move beyond both the pandemic and the widespread economic damage it continues to inflict daily, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth formed the Alabama Small Business Commission Emergency Task Force last week to make recommendations to Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris about reopening the economy.

Elliott is one of five elected officials on the task force, which also includes six civilian members of the business community and an appointed member of Ivey’s cabinet. They are expected to deliver their report by April 17.

“My hope is that it happens sooner rather than later,” Elliott told Lagniappe Friday. “Without having the benefit of hindsight, we still need to watch [virus] transmission rates, hospital capacities, how [COVID-19] is being transmitted and the acuteness of cases. Right now we’re seeing a fairly large number of infections, but not a lot of hospital stays.”

Indeed, reported infection rates in Alabama have risen over the past week and are expected to peak later this month. But at the same time, projections of its ultimate death toll and impact on hospitals have been lowered.

On a conference call with more than 150 members of the Baldwin County business community Monday, Elliott said the lowered projections were encouraging, but not decisive.

“What we have seen the past week is an underutilization of hospitals,” he said. “What was once a concern is not nearly as a concern. So in order to make these recommendations to the governor and state health officer, the task force is trying to put together a list of protective measures in order to convince the state health officer [reopening] is safe for customers and employees.”

Chambers of commerce in Baldwin County are circulating a survey online, seeking to gain input from local business owners about measures they can take to protect consumers’ health when business restrictions are lifted. Providing the example of a hair salon, Elliott asked business owners to suggest measures such as limiting the number of customers in a store at one time, constantly sanitizing common surfaces, utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) and enforcing employee handwashing.

“It is my goal to try to move in the direction of relaxing some of these orders by the first of May, provided we continue to see the changes we are seeing and the projections get better,” he said, noting that small businesses have been disproportionately affected by the health orders, while big-box stores and others deemed “essential” have benefitted.

While he told Lagniappe to completely rescind the health orders “would be pretty irresponsible,” he anticipated Ivey and Harris would be receptive to a more gradual proposal. At a news conference Tuesday, Ivey herself said it would be Harris’ ultimate decision, but she believed it would be possible to simultaneously reopen the economy and protect health, but it wouldn’t happen all at once.

“One size does not fit all,” she said. “It will be phased in, segment by segment, because what restaurants need to do is not the same as what manufacturing or retail needs to do.”

Harris said there were 400 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state Tuesday, but “our predictions look a lot better than we thought … it looks at this time that whatever surge we predicted can be handled within the walls of the hospitals we have today.”

Last week, the Alabama Department of Labor reported another 106,739 unemployment claims for the week ending April 4. This is on top of 80,984 claims the week ending March 28, and 10,892 the week ending March. The total, 198,615, represents a 10,818 percent increase since the middle of March.

In Baldwin County, unemployment claims rose from just 30 the week ending March 14 to 5,696 the week ending April 4. A total of 10,882 claims have been filed in Baldwin County since March 14, an increase of more than 36,000 percent.

It’s a similar scene in Mobile County, where 188 unemployment claims were reported the week ending March 14. In the three weeks since, those have increased to 1,024 on week one, 7,068 on week two and 9,171 on week three, for a total increase of 9,082 percent.

Stephen McNair, one of the civilian members of the task force, said he’s heard concerns from small business owners who are worried about reopening under new restrictions.

“We’re trying to make a game plan to make small businesses not lose any time when the restrictions are lifted,” he said. “So what we’re asking business owners to do for us is to ID protocols and equipment they want to see in place — and that may be that they are partially open or fully open — but we don’t want a situation to arise where a business would like to open but they can’t. We’re also looking to ease government oversight for a temporary amount of time. For instance, there are issues with health inspectors or the ABC Board … we’re just trying to make sure that the government doesn’t get in the way of commerce once the governor allows for businesses to operate.”

In addition to Elliott and McNair, the task force also includes State Rep. Danny Garrett, State Sen. Garlan Gudger, Rep. Joe Lovvorn, State Sen. Bobby Singleton, Rosemary Elebash of the National Federation of Independent Business, Mindy Hanan of the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, Katie Britt of the Business Council of Alabama, Rick Brown of the Alabama Retail Association, Tony Cochran of CK Business Solutions and Nichelle Nix, director of the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs.