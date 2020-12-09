Alabama’s 2-year-old commercial hemp program is expanding in 2021, but Program Manager Gail Ellis, with the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said applications for participation fell off when the deadline passed Nov. 30.

Created by an act of the Legislature in 2016, Ellis said the program “was dropped into our laps” to launch in December 2018, and she admitted it has since progressed in fits and starts. Until this year, only Ellis and a single assistant had oversight over the program, but the department has since hired three field specialists and advertised for two additional assistants.

“The program itself is evolving and getting better because we had to create it,” she said. “Nobody gives you a book — you have to figure out what works and what doesn’t — but we’ve come in leaps and bounds from where we were last year and I anticipate we will be a lot better off next year in this time.”

The first year of eligibility attracted 257 grower applications statewide and 57 applications for processors. Of those, only 126 growers around the state actually planted and harvested a crop, while 37 processors refined the harvest into oils, fibers and other products.

In 2020, the number of farming applications grew to 598 while 522 licenses were eventually awarded, and 157 processors applied. This year, however, applications for growers fell to 498, but 189 applicants sought processor licenses.

Ellis said the department has not yet been able to compile comprehensive reports because data during the pilot program “has been sketchy.”

“You have to have three solid years of data to be usable, and we hope to begin collecting it [in 2021],” she said. But what she does have is plenty of anecdotal evidence, and the results are mixed.

“Out of the 126 growers last year, we only had one crop destruction,” she said. “Unfortunately, because the market on cannabis oil has bottomed out, very few growers and processors are making a profit, and most are holding onto the oil for when the market starts rising. I cannot give you a number, but a great many feel like they lost money.”

Still, the department has seen many growers and processors reapply every year. Alabama’s crop, which is primarily grown outdoors, has been subjected to disease including southern blight and pests including fire ants, caterpillars and armyworms, Ellis said. Participating growers must plant a minimum of 500 seeds in a 1,500-square-foot indoor facility or 1,000 seeds outdoors.

At least one grower, Carl Brackett of LA Botanicals in Baldwin County, said he’s given up. But not because of disease, pests or the market.

“I’ve been in hemp or legal marijuana [in other states] since 2015,” he said. “I had one disastrous year in 2018 in Alabama and have since relocated everything to northern Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Alabama can’t get out of its own way. They can’t tell me what’s legal, what’s not legal, what they’re going to do, what they’re not going to do, and I just can’t risk what is going to be multimillion dollars of investment financially to ‘we don’t know.’”

Carl said other Southern states, most notably Florida, have launched exemplary hemp programs very soon after they were approved by lawmakers, but Alabama is beset by a lack of communication and regulations not seen elsewhere.

“As of last Saturday, we pulled product out of the last store we were in in Alabama and canceled the partnership on that,” he said. “The biggest issue right now is Alabama does not allow someone who grows product to sell directly to a store. If I grow hemp flower — which is a legal agricultural product — I cannot turn around and sell that product to a store in Alabama. They can purchase it legally as long as it’s processed outside of the state.”

Brackett said he’s asked for justification, but has not received it. He once grew 1,400 acres of hemp in a single season, but struggled to work with local farmers, the humidity and soil that had been contaminated by residual pesticides and herbicides from other crops in the past.

“Farming in recent years has leaned toward big agricultural practices, so contaminated soil is an issue,” he said. “Once you send the product out for testing, the lab will look at the cannabinoid profile, microbial and fungus issues, pesticides and herbicides residuals, heavy metals … then a lot of processors won’t accept it to extract because it’s heavily contaminated; it will contaminate the machinery.”

Meanwhile, Brackett said there are too many acres being planted compared to what the consumer base is actually consuming, but he is hopeful the market will continue to expand as more states and possibly the federal government eventually relax all restrictions on CBD and marijuana. Still, Brackett said, it may take years for the market to adjust.

“When it went legal in Illinois, the state sold out of marijuana in the first week,” the Gulf Shores resident said. “But we live in a completely different environment in the Deep South. The other side of it is, I don’t believe that legalizing marijuana is going to be as big a hit to the CBD world as some people fear. There have been plenty of people who want the benefits of the cannabinoid products without the THC. And on the flip side, there will be people who only want the psychoactive effect. It’s hard to predict.”

But Michael Bankston of Coastal Alabama Organix has had a different experience. Although he agrees it is overregulated in the state and the market is currently soft nationwide, he sees a lot of potential in the Alabama hemp market.

“We’ve had sales of our product slowly increasing as people become more aware of the value of locally grown,” Bankston said. “We went into this year filled with hope year two would be a great turnaround. And we had an incredible crop growing with the right mix of nutrients, we were still battling ants, but then along came (Hurricane) Sally. Then what Sally didn’t get, Zeta and Delta got and they destroyed most of our crop.”

But Bankston said regardless, he reapplied for a license next year and still has product to process from 2019.

“We learned a lot and really feel good going into year three,” he said. “I hope the market will open up and give us a boost, I hope supply will decrease and there will be more demand for our product.”

Bankston said his company’s struggles have primarily been the weather, learning curves, and the regulatory issues, but while navigating it all “our focus is to handcraft the best CBD oil you can get locally in the Southeast.”

“It’s been a lot of work, hemp likes to be babied,” he said. “But so far we’ve done fairly well.”