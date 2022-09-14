Photo is by Scott Donaldson, courtesy of the University of South Alabama

South Alabama has produced a 2-0 start to its season and now prepares to travel to the Rose Bowl to play the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. On the way to their 2-0 record, the Jaguars have put together some solid statistics.

As such, they find themselves among the Top 25 in the country in several statistical categories. Here is a look at some of those rankings, as well as some others that have the Jags among the top half of the 131 Division 1 teams in the country (the T before a number indicates being tied with at least one other school):

No. 2: Time of possession (37 minutes).

No. 12: Passing offense (343.0 yards per game).

No. 14: Rushing defense (70.0 yards per game allowed).

No. 17: Total defense (251.5 yards per game allowed).

No. T20: Total offense (505.0 yards per game).

No. T23: Turnover margin (1.0-plus per game).

No. 21: Passing efficiency defense (93.06).

No. T26: First down offense (54).

No. 28: Passing efficiency offense (165.49).

No. 32: Scoring offense (43.0 points per game).

No. 37: Passing yards allowed (181.5 yards per game).

No. T38: Scoring defense (15.5 points per game allowed).

No. 40: Passing yards per completion (13.19 yards).

Others: First down defense, No. T43 (33); red zone offense, No. T59 (.800); rushing offense, No. 68 (162.0); red zone offense, No. T85 (.800).

Jags move up

The Athletic each week ranks every Division 1 football team, all 131 of them, from 1 to 131. This week, South Alabama moved up 10 spots in the ranking from No. 99 after its season-opening win over Nicholls to No. 89 following its win at Central Michigan. This week it plays UCLA, which is No. 46 in the ranking.

Still, with its 10-spot jump, the Jags are only the No. 9 team among Sun Belt Conference teams, many of whom received big boosts this week following the league’s string of upset victories. As such, Marshall moved from No. 57 to No. 23, while App State went from No. 36 to No. 32 and Georgia Southern jumped from No. 105 to No. 72.

The rank of others in the league (with previous ranking in parenthesis): 55 Coastal Carolina (51), 56 Louisiana (62), 74 Old Dominion (74), 85 Georgia State (82), 88 James Madison (90), 91 Troy (87), 103 Southern Miss (102), 114 Arkansas State (115), 122 Louisiana-Monroe (122) and 124 Texas State (126).

Running game on the go

The Jags’ rushing attack, a point of emphasis during spring drills and preseason camp, continues to improve. Against Nicholls, the Jags rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, with La’Damian Webb scoring on runs of 15 and 2 yards and collecting 98 yards on 18 carries. Against Central Michigan, Webb had 20 carries for 95 yards and two more scores on runs of 3 and 30 yards. As a team, the Jags rushed for 148 yards. Webb has 38 carries for 193 yards and four touchdowns.

Opponents have not been as fortunate. Nicholls rushed for a mere 59 yards, while Central Michigan produced 81 rushing yards. In fact, the Chippewas’ Lew Nicholls III, the nation’s leading rusher a year ago with 1,848 yards, managed just 20 yards on 15 carries against the Jags’ defense. Opponents have just 140 combined rushing yards for the two games.

Quarterback Carter Bradley is off to a good start as well. He has passed for 614 yards and six touchdowns while completing 43 of 67 passes with just one interception. He also has a rushing touchdown. Three of his TD passes have gone to Jalen Wayne, covering 52, 37 and 10 yards. D.J. Thomas-Jones (16 yards), Devin Voisin (22 yards) and Braylon McReynolds (18 yards) have the others.

Bowl talk

South Alabama has entered the bowl prediction discussion. The 2-0 Jaguars, who did not pop up on many preseason bowl predictions, are now receiving some attention. Jerry Palm, making predictions for CBS Sports, predicts the Jags will meet UNLV in the Birmingham Bowl. Yahoo Sports sees South Alabama playing Memphis in the Boca Raton Bowl and 247 Sports has the Jags playing Maryland in the Birmingham Bowl.

Interestingly, Action Sports still does not have the Jags playing in a bowl game but has UAB playing Georgia Southern in the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. If South Alabama plays in the Birmingham Bowl and UAB plays in the LendingTree Bowl, that would mean the two schools would play bowl games on the other’s home field, the Birmingham Bowl being played at Protective Stadium, the Blazers’ home field. CBS has Georgia State playing Ohio University in the LendingTree while Yahoo sees that bowl’s matchup as Louisiana vs. Toledo and 247 Sports suggests it will be Wyoming vs. Georgia State.